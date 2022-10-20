Memphis Grizzlies Destroys New York Knicks With A Hilarious Tweet

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not a novelty for sports teams to take digs at each other, but the manner in which they do so and the fun involved always makes for a good joke. The Memphis Grizzlies celebrated their first win of the season against the New York Knicks and troll the latter an additional bit after a humdinger contest.

Ja Morant starred with 34 points and 9 assists as the season opener between the two teams went into overtime, but the Grizzlies eventually prevailed, giving their social media team a reason to poke fun at the Knicks.

Taking to Twitter, Memphis posted a picture of two rough stick figures in a classroom with one of the students passing over a note to the other, which read ‘L’ (lost) when opened. It was hilarious at best, including the caption.

“hold dat @nyknicks”

Needless to say, expect some payback from the Knicks when they meet on November 27, and should Morant and his Grizzlies get the better of them again, there’s surely going to be more digs incoming.

Ja Morant Dismisses ‘Rivalry’ With The Golden State Warriors

The Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, but it was a contest to remember as Memphis’ resilience came to the fore. They head into this season as a genuine playoff contender and are wary of the threat Golden State poses over the course of the season.

Memphis lost a Game 6 and the series 4-2 against the Warriors, and Morant, on his part, still maintains his stance that they could have had the defending champions had they been healthy.

Earlier, he spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews on NBA Today, where he dismissed the rivalry between the two teams but added that every team in the league wanted to outplay the Warriors.

"I honestly wouldn't say it's a rivalry, but I feel like everybody in the league is pretty much after Golden State. Just the foundation and the legacy they've built over there," Morant continued. "Winning championships, the players they've got over there, I feel like they've got a target on their back."

At the time of writing, both the Grizzlies and the Warriors had won their campaign opener against the Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers, respectively. Memphis plays the Houston Rockets next in an away game on Friday (October 21).