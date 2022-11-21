Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Similar Opinions About The Younger Generation

Credit: Fadeaway World

Michael Jordan is the undisputed GOAT of basketball according to most fans, although the clamor for LeBron James has grown in recent seasons. MJ was ruthless in his prime, his ability to do whatever it took to win carried him to six championships. He left no stone unturned in his quest to win as much as he could, including the time he cozened up to Charles Barkley by giving him a $20K gift during the NBA Finals.

The hunger that MJ played with really set him apart; he did everything within his power to ensure that he had the last laugh and the win. And it's something that he thought was missing in the younger generation that came after him. He said as much in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2005. And his views on the younger generation were inadvertently echoed by another GOAT candidate in 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo has dominated soccer over the last two decades, winning every accolade there is to win as part of a historic rivalry with Lionel Messi. Ronaldo is similar to MJ in that he too only cares about winning and adding to his legacy, with his hunt to be considered the undisputed GOAT continuing at FIFA World Cup currently going on. And he had some very MJ-like things to say in an interview with Piers Morgan recently.

Michael Jordan And Cristiano Ronaldo Have Almost The Same Views About The Younger Generation

Michael Jordan in 2005 spoke about why the young generation of NBA stars was lacking a little, and Ronaldo said the same about young players today. The similarity was noticed on social media with a clip going viral.

Cristiano Ronaldo: "They live in a different era. The mentalities are not the same... The anger, I think they have things more easily, everything is easily, they don't suffer. And they don't care. I don't mean only Manchester United, all the leagues, all the youngsters, they are not the same of my generation. But you cannot blame them. Because it's part of the life, the new generation."

Michael Jordan: "Most of the young kids right now, we don't know how great they're gonna be. But they got 5-year guarantees, millions of dollars, admiration of many. You look back at our era, Michael Jordans, Magic Johnsons, Larry Birds, Charles Barkleys, we earned what we got. We had a game that could validate their admiration. Now they get that before they play one game. I think it sets a bad work ethic. When you get something so easily, you're not gonna work as hard."

There is some truth to what CR7 and Michael Jordan both have to say, adversity creates greatness more than perhaps anything else. Modern players have to contend with finding their hunger despite having a lot more at their disposal. And it shows the GOAT mentality of both players that they shared the same ideas and the same way of looking at life.

