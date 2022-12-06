Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Confidently Said He Would Beat LeBron James James 1-On-1 In His Prime

Many NBA fans have dreamed of seeing Michael Jordan playing against LeBron James, even if it's a pickup game. These two legends are arguably the two greatest players of all time, and the comparisons and hypothetical scenarios are always there whenever they're mentioned. 

Back in the day, Jordan and LeBron played together during a pickup game, and they dominated the competition. However, there's no footage of those matches, so we can only imagine how magical that was. 

Fans keep dreaming about these two going at it on the court, though, and one of them once replied to the question of how a game between them would have gone. Their competitiveness is off the charts and neither player would say they were the ones losing. 

Back in 2015, during a Q&A session in Santa Barbara at his 20th Annual Basketball Camp: Michael Jordan Flight School, MJ was asked several questions, including who would come out victorious if he ever faced LeBron James while in his prime. Jordan tried to avoid answering that, but at some point, he decided to break his silence and gave a candid response (3:41 mark). 

“Why you guys keep with that question? I know this is the ESPN question,” Jordan said. “I know it's going to be all over ESPN. If I was in my prime, could I beat LeBron in a one-on-one game? No question. And he's going to say no question.”

Michael Jordan and LeBron James have had a similar path. Even past 37, they are great on the court and have found a lot of success, at least individually speaking. They're two of the greatest performers in the NBA Finals, although Jordan's record is way better than James'. 

When it came to 1-on-1 duels, nobody was better than His Airness and not even Kobe Bryant could beat him in his game. Jordan mastered 1-on-1 duels and as he said, it would have been really hard for LeBron to beat him during his prime. Not even Scottie Pippen doubts that MJ would have easily gotten past James if they went at it. 

