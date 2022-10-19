Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Ended Up On A Company's Board Of Directors Just Because He Liked An Item Worth $250

Michael Jordan was a phenomenal basketball player who reached heights that no one ever had reached before and hasn't since. He is almost universally recognized as the greatest basketball to have ever lived, but there was more to MJ than just basketball.

He was and is a fine businessman and, in 2016, became the first former NBA player to achieve billionaire status. LeBron James has since joined him on that list, but we doubt anyone else is getting there anytime soon.

Jordan always wanted to give off the impression of being the ultimate professional on and off the court during his playing days. He wore suits at a time when players didn't care about these things and entered into various business ventures to lay the foundations for where he is today. Jordan also used to sport Oakley's sunglasses during the 1990s, and he was so fond of them that in 1995, he acquired $2 million worth of the company's stock and ended up as a member of their board of directors.

via Shoe Palace:

"Michael Jordan was often seen before basketball games, after games, and outside the game in Oakley sunglasses. The Last Dance was a huge documentary when it released in 2020. The documentary series focused on MJ and his final season with the Chicago Bulls. The public was reminded of MJ’s love of Oakley thanks to The Last Dance. In a lot of the archival footage, MJ could be seen wearing the eyewear."

"Jordan was such a fan of the company that he endorsed the business and sat on the Oakley Board of Directors for several years. Oakley was mostly known for goggles and extreme sports eyewear before Jordan helped to introduce them to the mainstream. The futuristic style, and unique shape, of Oakley glasses worked perfectly with MJ’s unique aesthetic."

Jordan would stay on Oakley's board for a while, but he decided to walk away in 2002. It took up too much time, and he wanted to give more independence to their board. The company was also struggling a bit at the time but they have rebounded well since then.

They teamed up with Damian Lillard last year, and Jordan's impact can still be seen all these years later. We also recently had Zion Williamson wearing MJ's iconic "I'm Back" t-shirt, and Jordan continues to be a central figure in the NBA even today.

