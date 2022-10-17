Skip to main content

Michael Jordan Once Explained How A Coin Flip Ended Up Being The Reason He Was Drafted At No. 3 In The 1984 Draft

Michael Jordan Once Explained How A Coin Flip Ended Up Being The Reason He Was Drafted At No. 3 In The 1984 Draft

Michael Jordan is easily one of the best players to grace the basketball court. Drafted in 1984, MJ was a superstar since the day he was drafted. Playing for the Chicago Bulls who hadn't had much success before, many did not think that Jordan would swing the needle for the team and make them a successful team in the Eastern Conference.

But Jordan immediately got to work with the Bulls. Despite lacking a good supporting cast, MJ would often lead the Bulls to the playoffs. Eventually, Chicago built a great team around Jordan and it immediately showed in their results. Winning three championships in a row is a very rare feat. Not only did MJ and the Bulls achieve the same, but they also did it twice in the same decade, making the Bulls perhaps one of the best teams in NBA history.

Michael Jordan Reveals How A Coin Flip Decided That He Would End Up As The Third Pick In The 1984 Draft

With 6 championships, 6 Finals MVP trophies, 5 MVP trophies, and 10 scoring titles, one might argue that the 13-year stint Jordan had with the Bulls was perhaps the best by a player. Given how many accolades he had, it is a mystery how Jordan ended up as the third pick in his draft.

In an interview back in 2005, MJ revealed exactly how a coin flip was instrumental in deciding Jordan's draft position.

"Back in those days, the draft was based on wins and losses. So at the time, Philly was in the third slot... But Chicago started losing games. In those days, if you lost games, you could move up in the draft. So once Chicago moved into third place, Philly moved to fifth because Dallas was coming in as an expansion team and they had the fourth pick. I could have easily gone back to the fifth pick."

"But then we got assurance from Houston that if they lost the coin flip to Portland, they'd take me—it was a coin flip between the top two teams to determine the first pick. But if Houston won the coin flip, they said they were going to take Hakeem Olajuwon. And that's exactly what happened. Hakeem Olajuwon went to Houston, and Portland went to its fallback pick, which was Sam Bowie."

"If Portland had won the coin flip, they would have taken Hakeem, and I would have ended up in Houston. But the coin flip came up Houston, and that put me back to third with Chicago."

It is crazy to imagine that Jordan could have ended up either in the second spot or in the fifth spot in the 1984 draft. Ultimately, the Trail Blazers who took a gamble by not picking Jordan faltered while the Bulls, who were nowhere near being a championship contender, became the best team in the NBA in the 90s. Could Jordan have achieved the success he had with the Bulls with any other team?

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Jordan Once Explained How A Coin Flip Ended Up Being The Reason He Was Drafted At No. 3 In The 1984 Draft
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Explained How A Coin Flip Ended Up Being The Reason He Was Drafted At No. 3 In The 1984 Draft

By Aditya Mohapatra
Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"
NBA Media

Ivica Zubac Warns The League About Kawhi Leonard Looking Like His Pre-Injury Self: "He’s Healthy, Strong, And Quick. He Gets To His Spots As Always... He's Looking Like Kawhi"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To Jordan Poole's Massive Contract Extension: "That's A Knockout"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Explains How Jordan Poole Can Take The Next Step In His Game: "I'm Going To Keep Talking To Him About His Defense."

By Lee Tran
In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."
NBA Media

In 2005, Michael Jordan Spoke On Players Leaving College Early For The NBA: "I'm A Firm Believer That A Player Should Be 20 Years Old Or Older Before Going To The Pros. Anything Less Than That Is Potentially Bad."

By Aditya Mohapatra
myers poole wiggins
NBA Media

Bob Myers Admits That He Did Not Expect Warriors To Sign Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole To Huge Extensions A Year Ago: "I Would Not Have Believed You."

By Lee Tran
Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum
NBA Media

Paolo Banchero Says His Game Is Modeled Off LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Anthony Davis, And Jayson Tatum

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."
NBA Media

Warriors GM Bob Myers Thinks Draymond Green Will Have A Fantastic Season Despite Contract Situation: "I Imagine He'll Have A Fantastic Year."

By Aditya Mohapatra
NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Teams That Could Be Surprise Winners Of The 2023 Championship

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
mj tar heels
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Once Claimed That Playing For UNC Tar Heels Brought Him More Pleasure Than Playing For Chicago Bulls: "It Was An Opportunity To Prove Myself."

By Lee Tran
Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."
NBA Media

Jeremy Lin Shares Emotional Post For Jordan Poole After Guard's $140 Million Contract Extension: "Hard-Earned, Much Deserved New Deal."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Gets Real On Lakers' Struggles During Last Two Seasons: "For Me, I Tried Not To Get Too High Or Too Low."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Extensions Were Not Influenced By Draymond Green's Punch On Poole, According To Bob Myers

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Andrew Wiggins Predicted They'd Get Massive Contract Extensions After 2022 Championship Win: "We About To Get The Bag"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
schroder Westbrook
NBA Media

NBA Insider Reveals That The Lakers Originally Wanted To Move Russell Westbrook Before Signing Dennis Schroder

By Lee Tran
westbrook wembanyama
NBA Media

NBA Insider Thinks Lakers Could Receive More Trade Offers For Russell Westbrook When Teams Start Tanking For Victor Wembanyama And Scoot Henderson

By Lee Tran
Tyler Herro Isn't Expected To Land A Max Contract And Will Likely Get A Deal Like RJ Barrett
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Believes Heat Could Have Won 4th Championship If He Was Healthy In 2022 Playoffs

By Lee Tran