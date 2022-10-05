Michael Jordan Said He Never Played 1-On-1 Against Scottie Pippen, But That His Team Usually Won During Chicago Bulls Practices

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen were the two consistent pieces for the Chicago Bulls during their 6 championships in 8 years in the 90s. MJ was the main star, the GOAT, the huge icon, while Pippen was an All-Star in his own right and the obvious 2nd best player on the team.

MJ and Pip may no longer be on great terms. The two aren't even necessarily friends with one another anymore, but they were an elite one-two punch during the Bulls' heyday. And Jordan has never downplayed the importance of Scottie on those teams, he even said that there would be no Michael Jordan if not for Scottie Pippen.

However, what's also not in dispute is that Michael was the leader on those Bulls teams. He was also the star, the man who commanded the last shot in every game, and was the primary focus on offense. The attention and success that came MJ's way has played a part in their relationship failing over the years since their retirement as well.

Michael Jordan Had A Great Answer When Asked About Who Would Win 1-On-1 Between Him And Scottie Pippen

The fascination NBA fans have about the Chicago Bulls has not diminished with time, there's a reason they are the most celebrated team ever. So the questions about that era have never stopped for Michael or Scottie. And the GOAT was once asked about who would win in a 1-on-1 battle between him and his longtime co-star, to which he gave a very diplomatic answer while still reminding everyone of his superiority.

SLAM: "I heard through the grapevine that you and Scottie have never played each other in a one-on-one. Drop the diplomacy. What would happen if you two went at it?"

MJ: "I honestly don’t know. I don’t know what would happen, but there’d be a lot of talkin’ going on. Sometimes we are on opposite teams in practice and go at each other. That’s always fun, but my team usually wins."

It's hard to believe that the duo never played 1-on-1 at all, but it doesn't seem like something they're willing to share even if they did. All NBA fans will agree that Jordan was the superior player though, so it's not like many would wonder about how it would turn out. The hope is that the two greats can reconcile, but with the recent developments in their personal lives, that seems unlikely.