Michael Jordan's First 3 NBA Dunks Have Become Viral

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

Michael Jordan is a sporting icon and possibly the greatest basketball player to ever live. What he achieved over his incredible playing career from his days in college to his achievements with the Chicago Bulls is absolutely sensational. Everyone knew MJ would be a star after watching him on the University of North Carolina Tar Heels team, but he made a statement when he debuted in the league.

On October 27, 1984, Jordan laced up his sneakers for his second-ever NBA game. This contest was against the Milwaukee Bucks and Jordan put on a show. He scored 21 points on the night but had 3 incredible dunks in the game that proved to the world that he was a superstar in the making.

Jordan absolutely nailed two of those alley-oops, with the second pass being low enough for MJ to have to pick it up and stuff it down the hoop. The one unassisted dunk on a fastbreak led to the birth of the iconic cradle dunk, as MJ showed dunk contest-level flair in his second game in the NBA.

Michael Jordan's Iconic Rookie Season

Over the course of his NBA career, Michael Jordan got a chance to humble many rookies who became legends of the game, like Reggie Miller and Gary Payton. MJ came into the league as one of the best in the world and dominated like no rookie before he had done.

MJ averaged 28.2 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 2.4 steals per game on 51.5% shooting during his rookie season, playing all 82 games. Not only did he decidedly win Rookie of the Year, but he also finished 6th in MVP voting and was named to an All-NBA team as a rookie. That's one of the greatest rookie campaigns we have ever seen.

While the Chicago Bulls culture focused more on partying than winning when MJ got there, he would soon turn it around and give the world one of the most iconic basketball dynasties of all time.