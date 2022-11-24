Skip to main content

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special

Basketball Hall of Famer and the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan achieved a lot of things during his prosperous career in the league. Be it winning individual accolades or leading his team to NBA titles, Jordan did it all.

Obviously, Michael Jordan couldn't have done it without having an elite ability to play basketball. But what truly made Jordan special was his insane competitiveness. It didn't matter to MJ if he was on or off the court; he could get competitive about anything. So much so that Jordan gets competitive even about drinking water, as per actor Will Smith.

Michael Jordan Had A Unique Theory About Him Being Special

The Chicago Bulls legend earned the respect of the NBA community regardless of the means that he used. Even Stephen Curry recently claimed that he tries to follow Jordan's leadership style. So there's obviously something right about it. What exactly? Well, in an old interview, one of the top life coaches out there, Tony Robbins, recalled a conversation that he had with Jordan.

"Michael Jordan. Remember I interviewed him years ago? And I said, 'What makes you the best in the world? Is it skill? Is it talent? Is it abilities? Is it background? Is it training?' And he was so awesome. He said, 'Tony I can tell you the truth and it won't sound like false modesty.' He said, 'I didn't even make the high school basketball team, sophomore year. I was cut.' He said, 'What it is is everyday I demand more from myself than anybody else could possibly expect. I don't compete with other people. I compete with what I'm capable of.'"

This is truly a unique mindset and something not many can relate to. It truly did wonders for Jordan, even after getting cut from his high school team; today, Michael Jordan's name is synonymous with the sport of basketball and the NBA.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special
NBA Media

Michael Jordan's Smart Response To What Makes Him Special

By Aikansh Chaudhary
ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Media

ESPN Projects LeBron James To Break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Record Against The Milwaukee Bucks

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report Against The San Antonio Spurs: Is LeBron James Ready?

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors
NBA Media

LeBron James Caught Liking Myles Turner Poster On Instagram Amid Lakers Rumors

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Stephen Curry's Epic Reaction After Malika Andrews Asked Him About Andrew Wiggins

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote
NBA Media

Stephon Marbury Shows Support To Kyrie Irving With Denzel Washington's Legendary Quote

By Aikansh Chaudhary
OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam
NBA Media

OKC Thunder Disrespects Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After They Ask His Girlfriend To Kiss Her Best Friend On The Kiss Cam

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Los Angeles Lakers All-Time Leaders In Major Categories
NBA

Los Angeles Lakers All-Time Leaders In Major Categories

By Kyle Daubs
NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Luka Doncic's Comment About His Future With The Dallas Mavericks: "Literally Counting The Days"

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fan Was Apparently Ready For Some Smoke After Patrick Beverley Shoved Deandre Ayton
NBA Media

NBA Fan Was Apparently Ready For Some Smoke After Patrick Beverley Shoved Deandre Ayton

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Reveals What Executives Around The League Think Of Ben Simmons: "Trading For Him Will Get You Fired."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Zion Williamson Didn't Want To Reveal What His Favorite Meal Is Because Social Media Would Clown Him
NBA Media

Zion Williamson Didn't Want To Reveal What His Favorite Meal Is Because Social Media Would Clown Him

By Aaron Abhishek
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Pokes His Head Through Paper Without Ripping It
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Pokes His Head Through Paper Without Ripping It

By Aaron Abhishek
5 Trades That Could Reshape The Miami Heat Into A Serious Contender
NBA

5 Trades That Could Reshape The Miami Heat Into A Serious Contender

By Eddie Bitar
Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future
NBA Media

Stephen Curry Teases Warriors Fans About Playing For The Charlotte Hornets In The Future

By Orlando Silva
10 Greatest Indiana Pacers Players Of All Time
NBA

10 Greatest Indiana Pacers Players Of All Time

By Kyle Daubs