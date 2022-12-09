Skip to main content

Michael Schumacher's Son Mick Reveals He Would Like To Have A Meal With Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's influence transcends basketball, and F1 star Mick Schumacher's words serve as ample proof.

The son of racing legend Michael Schumacher, Mick was part of Haas for two seasons before losing his seat to Nico Hulkenberg. It has been a bumpy ride on the circuit for the 2020 Formula Two champion who scored his first points last season and placed 16th in the Drivers' championship. 

Replying to a fan who asked him the one person he would love to share a meal with, Schumacher revealed he wanted to dine with the Chicago Bulls legend.

Dinner with one of sport's biggest icons? @NBA legend Michael Jordan is a pretty cool choice from @SchumacherMick #BritishGP #F1

“Maybe Michael Jordan. I think that would be interesting to obviously hear his story. And how, you know, obviously, he’s been the greatest in his sport and I think it’s interesting to also sometimes hear how some legends in different sports approach their career in a way. Yeah, I think that would be quite interesting.”

By his words, it's clear that Schumacher has the greatest respect for Michael Jordan, and safe to say, he isn't the only athlete outside of the NBA to adore the Bulls superstar.

NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Sheds Light On Being Compared To Michael Jordan

It wasn't just Schumacher who was in awe of Jordan's greatness. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, who has been often compared to Jordan and Stephen Curry for his stellar contributions to the game spoke about the comparisons.

Speaking on Travis and Jason Kelce’s 'New Heights' podcast, he shared his two cents on Jordan's mentality.

“Michael Jordan, I feel like I don’t even have that competitor that he had man. After watching The Last Dance and seeing that, I feel like I try to be that, but that’s one of a kind. I mean, to be that competitive at all times. Like, if I shook his hand he’d be like, ‘I can shake my hand tighter than you can shake your hand.’ I mean that’s just the type of guy he is.”

For those unaware, Jordan and the Bulls' documentary, 'The Last Dance' served as the perfect lesson to highlight why he was one of the greatest athletes of all time, and like Schumacher and Mahomes, there's no doubt MJ has his influence on athletes across sports.

