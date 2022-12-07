Michael Wilbon Predicts How The Trae Young-Nate McMillan Dispute Will End

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Atlanta Hawks have become the center of attention dramatically, something that was quite unexpected when the season began. The Hawks acquired Dejounte Murray in the offseason and big things were expected from them this season, but so far they haven't been able to elevate themselves as an outright top team in the Eastern Conference.

Trae Young has been the biggest threat on the Hawks since he was drafted, reaching superstar status after leading the team to the Eastern Conference Finals. But they didn't follow that up with anything of substance, and now Young has gotten involved in some beef. The issue is that this dispute is between him and the Head Coach, Nate McMillan, with there being rampant speculation of how it will play out.

Michael Wilbon, the respected NBA analyst, has now given his take on how the situation will pan out.

"This league doesn't do that. This league gets rid of the coach. And of course, I came to know that very quickly. I know Nate McMillan, Nate McMillan is a terrific coach. A leader, a guy who played above his innate physical abilities. I want Nate McMillan coaching my team. But we know what happens, Ton, Trae Young is a terrific player... I want to see them get along. But we know where it's going if they don't."

That's a cynical but fairly true take from Wilbon, the coach is fired long before the superstar gets moved on in the modern NBA. And while the situation is seemingly not that bad, there are a lot of ways that Trae Young holds influence within the organization.

NBA Insider Revealed The Extent Of Trae Young's Influence Within The Atlanta Hawks Organization

It is very difficult to find a true superstar-caliber player in the NBA, much harder than it is to find any other pieces. And Trae Young is at that level, which means he has incredible influence within the Hawks organization.

"It’s nothing unfixable. It’s not the toxic level, but it’s not good. Trae — and the way that he handles his powers — he’s got a lot of juice in that franchise, and a lot of people internally are trying to get the word out that he’s got a little too much juice.

"I think it’s well past the front office. Part of it is ownership; Tony Ressler owns that team. Nick Ressler, his son, has a lot of power and is very closely tied in with Trae. Perception-wise, there are some folks who feel like that’s part of the reason that Trae feels as empowered as he does."

How this all turns out remains to be seen, Young has explained that it is not that big a deal. And the Hawks need to find a resolution quickly before their season is seriously hampered by all of this. Working through it might just be the best way forward, but it would not be surprising to see McMillan fired.

