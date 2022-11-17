Skip to main content

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

The Golden State Warriors continue to struggle this season despite being the champions of the NBA last season. Following a loss against the Phoenix Suns, the Warriors have fallen to a record of 6-9 in the 2022-23 NBA season.

Considering the fact that Stephen Curry scored 50 points in the game and the Warriors still ended up losing has made fans worry a lot. So much so that they are urging the front office to take some tough calls about the team and make some trades if necessary.

Speaking of the Warriors' struggles, one cannot leave Klay Thompson's poor shooting out of the discussion. So far this season, the Dubs star has shockingly attempted more shots than he has had points. In the defeat against the Suns, it was yet another disappointing performance from Klay. He may have scored 19 points, but he shot 6-17 from the field.

Mikal Bridges Mocked Klay Thompson After Making A Three-Pointer

A few weeks ago, when the Warriors faced off against the Suns, Klay Thompson flexed against Devin Booker for having four rings. The Suns ended up losing the game as Klay was ejected for the first time in his career.

It seems like Bridges didn't forget that trash-talk by Klay and made sure to clap back at the Warriors star in their recent matchup.

It was certainly a payback for the last time that the two teams faced off against each other. Regardless of the antics during the game, the Suns ended up winning both games and are now playing like a dominant team in the Western Conference.

While most of the regular season is still left to be played, fans are starting to think of them as early-season favorites. Whether the Suns can continue this form until the end of the season or not that's up for debate. If there is one thing that we can say with absolute surety, it's the fact that the Warriors need to do something about this poor start to the season before it's too late.

