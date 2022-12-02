Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Predictions, Injuries

Credit: Fadeaway World

Riding high on a three-game winning streak, the Milwaukee Bucks will host a resurgent Los Angeles Lakers on Friday.

The Bucks have been one of the more consistent sides this season. Placed second in the East with a 15-5 record, they enter the clash as favorites but will be wary of the Lakers, who have mounted a comeback of sorts of their own after their disastrous 0-5 start to the season. The latter are 13th in the West with an 8-12 run.

Milwaukee will be bolstered by Khris Middleton’s return. The 31-year-old missed all of last season's Eastern Conference semifinals and the first 20 games of this year, but his presence on the hardwood will add more teeth to the Bucks’ offense. Meanwhile, the Lakers are finding their groove, although they’re still miles away from playing elite basketball.

A win against the Bucks will do wonders for Los Angeles’ confidence. Their dominant win against the Portland Trail Blazers after their heartbreaking defeat to the Indiana Pacers shows they’re ready to put the past behind them and focus on the task at hand. But can they overpower a team whose strength is rock-solid defense?

Here’s a look at the expected starters, the injury report, and the prediction ahead of the Friday night blockbuster at the Fiserv Forum.

Per ESPN, Middleton was listed as probable for the skirmish against Los Angeles. Serge Ibaka (illness) has been ruled out, while guards MarJon Beauchamp (illness) and Joe Ingles (knee) are out of the contest as well.

Grayson Allen will be making way for Middleton marking just one change in the Bucks lineup. Jrue Holiday (G), Jevon Carter (G), Khris Middleton (F), Giannis Antetokounmpo (F), and Brook Lopez (C) will most likely be the starters.

A major chunk of the Lakers’ stars is day-to-day. Lonnie Walker IV (foot) was listed as questionable. Troy Brown Jr. (foot), Anthony Davis (back), and LeBron James (leg) were all listed as probable. Guard Dennis Schroder was listed as questionable due to personal reasons.

Should Schroder and Walker miss out, which will be massive blows, the Lakers will likely get Kendrick Nunn into the mix. The starting five are likely to be Patrick Beverley (G), Kendrick Nunn (G), Austin Reaves (F), LeBron James (F), and Anthony Davis (C).

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Predictions

The Bucks' offense will be one to watch out for with Middleton’s return. They are one of the better defensive teams in the league, and that department will not be an issue. At the time of writing, they’re placed 19th in the offensive rating, but should the likes of Antetokounmpo and Holiday heat up, there will be no dearth of buckets.

The Lakers will rely on their superstar trio of James, Davis, and Russell Westbrook. Their starting five has been impressive, with Reaves coming in as their most versatile player this season. Walker has been their third scoring option, but his possible absence might mean more pressure on Westbrook or even the underfire Beverley and Nunn.

The next six games for Los Angeles, starting off with their matchup against Milwaukee, will determine their playoff contentions status. They had a soft schedule for the last six encounters, but their next stretch sees them face off against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Boston Celtics.

A win against the Bucks would be their preferred way to go, but they will have to claw for it. For now, the Bucks are poised to have this in the bag.

