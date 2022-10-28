Skip to main content

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates

The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to the state where the team was founded as they face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 28 (Friday). The Wolves haven't gotten to a great start this season after trading for Rudy Gobert, currently sitting with 3 wins and 2 losses.

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an atrocious start to their season, being at risk of going 0-5 with a loss against the Wolves. The Lakers are fresh off a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets, while the Wolves are coming off a great win over the San Antonio Spurs

The Lakers are clear underdogs for this game, especially given the questions around the availability of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook. The Wolves are coming in with a mostly clean bill of health. So, what will happen in this exciting Western Conference clash?

Minnesota Timberwolves Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

The Timberwolves are enjoying a period of great luck with health, with only one player possibly ruled out for tonight's clash. That player is Kyle Anderson, who is dealing with a back issue and is a game-time decision for the matchup.

With a relatively spot-free injury report, the Wolves will look to keep their starting five unchanged from their win over the Spurs. D'Angelo Russell (G) and Anthony Edwards (G) will form a dynamic backcourt while Jaden McDaniels (F) starts as their small forward. The twin tower pairing of Karl-Anthony Towns (F) and Rudy Gobert (C) rounds out their lineup.

Los Angeles Lakers Expected Lineup And Injury Updates

Given the must-win nature of this game, the Lakers will try to make sure all their stars play. Westbrook might stay out because hamstring injuries can take longer, but he is listed as a game-time decision alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The likely starting five for the Lakers will feature Russell Westbrook (G), Patrick Beverley (G), Lonnie Walker IV (F), LeBron James (F), and Anthony Davis (C). If Westbrook, James, and AD can't play, they'll likely be replaced by Austin Reaves, Troy Brown Jr., and Damion Jones. 

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Season Opener Prediction

The Lakers have had 4 challenging losses to start the season, which will put everyone in the locker room under a lot of pressure. Coach Darvin Ham has shown proven results on the defensive end, with the Lakers having one of the best defensive ratings in the league. The offense is the issue, as these Lakers cannot shoot the ball.

LeBron has made multiple comments about the Lakers shooting struggles, evidently worried about the team's chances through the season without having shooters on the roster. The Wolves on the other hand have an awkward fit with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns, but even that fit is far better than the current Laker roster.

With AD and LeBron either missing the game or playing impaired with their injuries, it is hard to envision a Lakers win. The opening of this season has a rough list of fixtures lined up for the Lakers and it seems a fifth loss might just be inevitable. 

