Mitchell Robinson Had A Hilarious Response After Reporter Claimed That Former Teammate Alec Burks Wasn't A True Point Guard: "That's Rude"

Credits: Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks had a terrible 2021-22 season. After a season where one of their players massively over-performed in Julius Randle, the Knicks who had made the playoffs, missed out of the top 10 in the Eastern Conference and couldn't even make it to the play-in tournament.

For multiple seasons now, the Knicks haven't had a quality point guard to play off of. Ever since the arrival of former MVP Derrick Rose, the former Bulls' superstar has been in and out of the starting rotation. Last season, the starting PG role was given to Alec Burks. Burks, who is considered a spark plug off the bench, was tasked to start the game for the Knicks and did a decent job in the limited time.

Mitchell Robinson Says 'That's Rude' When Reporter Downplays Alec Burks Being A Point Guard For The Team

While Burks did his level best to perform for the team, the Knicks finally went out big in the offseason and brought in a full-time point guard in Jalen Brunson. Brunson, who impressed a lot with the Dallas Mavericks last season, will now reprise the starting role as the PG for the team.

With Brunson now playing as the primary guard, center Mitchell Robinson was asked how he felt after playing with Alec Burks, who wasn't a true PG in comparison to that playing with Brunson.

Robinson certainly had a hilarious response to the same. Wagging his finger to the reporter, the center simply said,

"That's rude."

The center then went on to explain why it was unfair to say that Burks was not a point guard. While the veteran guard did a decent job, the Knicks arguably have an upgrade with Brunson in the lineup.

With Brunson, RJ Barrett, and Julius Randle, the Knicks have a decent core to rely on and can become a sleeper pick to make it to the playoffs. How better will the Knicks be with Brunson?