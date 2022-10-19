Montrezl Harrell Reveals Why He Picked The 76ers Over The Celtics In Free Agency: "How They Wanted Me To Play Was Not Ideal..."

Credit: Fadeaway World

Former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell has been around the NBA recently. From the Clippers, to the Lakers, to the Wizards, and then the Hornets, Harrell is now on the 76ers, his fourth team in three years.

But he had his choice of the field this summer, and he decided to go sign with the 76ers in hopes of winning a title.

But, as he revealed on MassLive, the Celtics also approached him with an offer, and he could have picked to sign with them. Ultimately, he decided against it based on how they wanted to use him on the floor.

“We had talks,” Harrell said of Boston’s interest. “Honestly, it didn’t work out. We did have conversations but their mindset, where they wanted me to play or how they wanted me to play was not ideal. The situation I’m basically in or was going to be in, it wasn’t going to work out.”

Montrezl Harrell Signed With The 76ers After Being Cleared Of Drug Charges Earlier This Summer

Harrell, 28, dropped just 2 points in 10 minutes of action last night, which is far from the debut he would have liked to have. And while there is still plenty of time for Trez to show his worth on this Sixers team, there are those who believe his legal troubles in the offseason may have stunted his offseason schedule.

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing felony drug charges stemming from a traffic stop in Richmond, Ky...



According to Madison County, Ky., court records, Harrell was scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Monday to answer the traffic citation. Harrell, 28, was pulled over by a Kentucky state trooper at 9:58 a.m. on May 12 while traveling southbound on I-75 for following the vehicle in front of him too closely, according to the police records.



Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana..

Whatever is going on with Trez, his play could be a significant boost for the 76ers if he can find his groove again. With Trez, Embiid, James Harden, and others, the 76ers are set to be competitive this year.

Where Harrell's role fits into their long-term plans remains to be seen, but one has to wonder what life would be like for him had he made a different decision this summer.