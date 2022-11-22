Skip to main content

Natalia Bryant Is Seeking A Restraining Order Against Gun-Obsessed Stalker

A harrowing story has been developing with Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia Bryant. Natalia is a 19-year-old student at the University of Southern California and has been stalked by a 32-year-old man named Dwayne Kemp and is now seeking a restraining order against him.

Kemp allegedly contacted Natalia 2 years ago when she was still a 17-year-old and has been living under the delusion that he has a romantic relationship with Bryant. He has shown up to her college and her sorority house before, as per TMZ. The scariest part is that Kemp is a gun enthusiast with multiple gun-related offenses to his name.

According to the docs, Kemp is in the process of buying at least one gun -- the docs say the sale is imminent. The docs go on to say he has threatened to buy both an AK-47 and a fully automatic Glock. The docs say Kemp is a gun enthusiast who has been arrested and/or convicted of at least 4 crimes, including one involving firearms.

Natalia claims the man once sent her a DM with an image of her late father Kobe and wrote, "Thankful For Him Birthing You, Hopefully We Can Birth Him… 'Kobe'", adding a red heart to the message. The docs say he had the hopes of having "a Kobe-like child together."

The LAPD is involved in the case and clearly wants a restraining order in place.

Natalia's asking the court to order the man to stay at least 200 yards away from her, her home, her job, her school, her sorority house and her car.

The judge has yet to rule. (h/t TMZ)

We sincerely hope Natalia is safe and that she is offered the required protection from such a dangerous character.

Kobe Bryant And Natalia Bryant's Relationship

Kobe Bryant was a loving father, and his loss is felt most deeply by his immediate family. Kobe had devoted himself to his daughters after his retirement and had a very strong relationship with all of them. 

Natalia was the oldest and had a deep bond with her father, calling him the greatest girl-dad ever. Kobe inspired millions around the world, but the inspiration he must have cast out onto his family is incredible.  

