Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Been Battling Renal Kidney Failure For 4 years: "I Am Grateful For The Care And Support I’ve Received... And Hope Through This Announcement That I Can Help Others Like Me."

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Robinson was never viewed as a superstar in the NBA but he remained one of the more popular figures among fans and rightfully so. Standing at just 5'9, Robinson won the Slam Dunk Contest 3 times, which is just remarkable and it is, in fact, a record that stands to this day.

He spent 11 seasons in total in the NBA and served as an inspiration to many by showing that someone of that size can still make a mark on the league. Robinson had to battle hard for his spot in the NBA and he recently revealed he has been fighting another battle post-retirement.

The NBA world was saddened by the news recently that Hall of Famer and the league's global ambassador Dikembe Mutombo had a brain tumor, but fortunately, he is receiving the best possible care and is in great spirits as his treatment commences. On the back of it, Robinson also came out and revealed that he has been battling renal kidney failure for 4 years.

“I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause—our health.”



"I was never a vocal leader on the court. I preferred to lead by example, but now it's time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease."



“I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.”

It is sad to know that Robinson has been dealing with this for so long and he made a powerful statement here by coming out on the subject. We often lose track of the fact that while these athletes may seem superhuman, they aren't and they are just as vulnerable as we are when it comes to these issues.

We can only hope that Robinson's condition improves thanks to all the care that he has been receiving and will continue to receive. The entire NBA family will be praying for the well-being of one of their most beloved players and, more importantly, a great human being.