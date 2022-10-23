Skip to main content

NBA Admits Their Blunder On Missing The Call On Chicago Bulls' DeMar DeRozan's Game-Winner Attempt Against Washington Wizards

The NBA admitted to missing the call on Chicago Bull's DeMar DeRozan game-winner attempt, but it was a bit too late considering the Washington Wizards had already walked away 102-100.

The league's last two-minute report had one incorrect foul call, but the error proved to be mighty costly, and should the season come down to the wire for the Bulls, this call may just determine their progress to the postseason.

The report that serves as an account the league dispatched to vet referee calls opined that a shooting foul had to be called on Wizards forward Anthony Gill when DeRozan attempted a three-pointer with 2.6 seconds left in the game. Had he made it, Chicago would have been ahead 103-102.

“Gill contests DeRozan’s jump shot attempt and initiates contact with his foot before DeRozan has returned to the floor," the report said. (via NBC Sports)

In the end, the Wizards did get away and Bulls fans felt they were robbed of what would have been a righteous win.

DeMar DeRozan And The Bulls Fall Short Against The Cleveland Cavaliers

It wasn't a great game for Chicago against Donovan Mitchell and his Cleveland Cavaliers as they were humbled to a 96-128 loss at the United Center.

The loss comes as a rude awakening after they won their first game against the Miami Heat only to lose their next two clashes. Their defense was a sore absentee as the Cavaliers, led by Mitchell (32 points) gave nothing to the Bulls.

DeRozan notched up 13 points, 3 rebounds, and an assist, but Zach LaVine led from the front with 23 points, 3 rebounds, and 4 assists. After suiting up following his left knee injury, the mainstay poured in the points, but the Bulls' defense failed to show up and back his performance.

Up next, Chicago will face a stern test against the Boston Celtics whose defense has been something they will be wary of. 

