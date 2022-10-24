Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

Russell Westbrook has been in the league for 15 years, and he has been one of the most entertaining players for the most part. Unarguably, his prime years were spent with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Since leaving OKC, Russ' career has spiraled downward, and it's honestly hard to see him in such a condition.

Russ has become a shell of himself and is playing so badly that there have been rumors about the Lakers planning to make him come off the bench. They tried it in one game during the preseason. But according to Westbrook, doing so resulted in him picking up a hamstring injury.

It was a weird excuse from the former NBA MVP. And even the Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham called him out for saying that. Ham believes a player should be able to do whatever his team requires, and that's the definition of being a professional per Ham.

Tim MacMahon Calls Out Russell Westbrook

Westbrook isn't having a great season. In the first three games of the new season, Russ has failed to find his form. If anything, he cost the Lakers a victory in their most recent matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

So amidst that, when he blamed his injury on coming off the bench, he was rightfully called out by many. NBA analyst Tim MacMahon became the latest person to call out Russ for making a lame excuse about his injury.

"The most interesting post-game press conference was Russ saying that his hammy acted up because he's not used to coming off the bench. Remember his back tightened up here because he isn't used to sitting so much in the fourth quarter like he did. Early in the game, it's his hamstring, late in the game it's his back. I'm just wondering how in the hell has Russell Westbrook survived so many halftimes in his NBA career. What, is he like just you know jumping in a vat of icy hot during halftime or running on a treadmill? What in the hell kind of passive-aggressive ridiculous crap is this?"

As MacMahon pointed out, Westbrook is making some pretty bad excuses for his poor performances with the Lakers. At the end of the day, there is only so much the organization and the fanbase can take.

If he cannot improve his performance in the coming weeks, it will not be a surprise if the front office finally decides to trade Westbrook for whatever offer they can manage to get in return for the 33-year-old.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Blasts Russell Westbrook For Blaming On Coming Off The Bench For His Injuries: "I'm Just Wondering How In The Hell Has Russell Westbrook Survived So Many Halftimes In His NBA Career?"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."
NBA Media

LeBron James' Honest Response To What's The Mood Like In The Lakers Locker Room After 0-3 Start: "If You’re Around A Group Of Guys That Are Excited After A Loss, Then That’s The Worst Business You Can Be."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out Warriors' Second Unit After Win Over Kings: "There's No Juice, No Life To That Group."

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."
NBA Media

Cavaliers Announcers Roast Lakers For Their Poor Start To The Season: "Poor LeBron Gonna Waste His 50th Year In The League On That Team."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Doesn't Care About Why He Benched Russell Westbrook During Clutch Time In The 4th Quarter

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To The Los Angeles Lakers' Disappointing 0-3 Start Of The Season

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals The Questionable Reason Why He Wanted Russell Westbrook Playing At The End Of The Game

By Aditya Mohapatra
Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"
NBA Media

Anthony Davis Calls Out Russell Westbrook's Shot Selection In Loss To Blazers: "Make Shots That's It"

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock
NBA Media

LeBron James And Anthony Davis Seem Disgusted With Russell Westbrook Who Decided To Take A Shot With 18 Seconds Left On The Shot Clock

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Breaks His Silence On Late-Game Shot Vs. Trail Blazers: "We're Just Trying To Figure It Out..."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
NBA Media

LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Jump Shot With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point

By Nico Martinez
Chris Broussard Calls LeBron James' Stats 'Empty' Against The Warriors: "I Wanna Watch A Few Weeks Of These Before I Declare LeBron’s No Longer A Top 10 Player In The League."
NBA Media

LeBron James Goes Off On Reporters After Being Asked About Russell Westbrook's Late-Game Jump Shot: "You Guys Wanna Try To Talk About Russ But I'm Not Up Here Just To Do That."

By Nico Martinez
LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"
NBA Media

LeBron James Gets Brutally Honest On The Lakers After 0-3 Start: "We Can't Shoot A Penny Into The Ocean"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
lakers heat trade
NBA Trade Rumors

The Perfect Blockbuster Trade Idea For The Lakers And Heat: Russell Westbrook And A First-Round Pick For Kyle Lowry And Duncan Robinson

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook
NBA Media

Lakers Fans Are Pissed Off At Russell Westbrook After He Shoots 26% In Loss To Trail Blazers: "He Might Honestly Be The Worst Player In The NBA At This Point..."

By Nico Martinez
Watch: Ja Morant And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Faced Each Other
NBA Media

Watch: Ja Morant And Luka Doncic Took The NBA World By Storm When They Last Faced Each Other

By Aditya Mohapatra