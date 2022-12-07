Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Explains Why New York Knicks Should Try To Acquire DeMar DeRozan

The New York Knicks have an 11-13 record and don't seem like they will qualify for the playoffs automatically this season, either. The team has been struggling to find consistent scoring even though they have a bunch of really good options. What the Knicks are lacking is a proper primary scorer. 

The organization seemed to have recognized this during the offseason as well, their pursuit of Donovan Mitchell was quite well-documented. The Knicks have a huge number of assets and contracts that they can trade at their disposal. And as such, they have now been urged to make a move for one of the NBA's best scorers. 

The Chicago Bulls are having a worse season than the Knicks, so much so that the team has been urged by some to join the tank for Victor Wembanyama. The Bulls have some truly elite talent in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan on their roster, the latter has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers as well. And he makes a lot of sense as a player for the Knicks to pursue a potential trade for as well. 

DeMar DeRozan To The New York Knicks Could Make A Lot Of Sense For Both Parties

DeMar DeRozan is not a game-changing superstar but considering where the Bulls are, he could be a good fix to some of their problems for a cheaper rate. DeRozan averages over 25 points per game to go along with more than 4 rebounds and 4 assists per game. And that kind of production makes him a good option for the Knicks, according to NBA analyst Ben Stinar of Sports Illustrated

“For starters, the Bulls do not appear to be going anywhere this season,” asserts Stinar. “If they are not going to make the playoffs this season, then they should try to trade him for future assets. Meanwhile, the Knicks could use a player like DeRozan to propel them into being a top-six team in the conference.”

The Knicks have more than enough picks to make this worth Chicago's time and still have more left over to trade for another star by packaging some of their young players as well. If New York is all in on making some moves in the Eastern Conference, this could provide a good building block for the Knicks to become an immediate threat. 

