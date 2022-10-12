Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Predicts That Fans Will Troll Jordan Poole Like They Do With Tyronn Lue And Steve Kerr: "He Is Going To Be The Butt Of This Joke Forever"

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole made headlines last week after reports came out talking about an incident between the two Golden State Warriors teammates. After a back and forth in practice, Draymond and Jordan went chest-to-chest before the big man punched the guard right in the face.

Green was fined, but not suspended by the Dubs, and received a lot of criticism from fans, analysts and even his colleagues. Meanwhile, Poole wasn't spotted outside the Warriors facility and he went silent for the past week. 

Now, Draymond is set to return to the team, and they are ready to move on, but this situation will still be a big deal around the league, at least until something bigger happens. That was the common thing this offseason and seeing how wild things are going now, it won't take much before we see another big story. 

Meanwhile, people keep milking this situation and recently, one NBA analyst claimed that even after things get old, fans will be ready to troll him, just like they've done to Tyronn Lue and his infamous play with Allen Iverson in the 2001 NBA Finals and Steve Kerr getting punched by Michael Jordan in 1995 training camp. During a recent episode of the Basketball Illuminati podcast, Amin Elhassan had this to say (via Redditor "lopea182"):

Elhassan: The other part of it is after the leak, even after they move on as a group — the apology is made, it’s sincere, amends have been made, etcetera etcetera — all you’re doing is making this kid the butt of a joke forever. Forever.

Haberstroh: It doesn’t make Jordan [Poole] look good in this.

Elhassan: He’s going to be the butt of this joke forever in the same way that Ty Lue still has to hear about people saying Iverson stepped on him, in the same way that people still bring up Steve Kerr getting punched by Jordan in practice, in the same way Kobe had to hear about that Chris Childs two piece forever.

Haberstroh: Like Jeff Van Gundy holding onto the leg of Alonzo Mourning. Once you see it, you’re never gonna let it go.

Even though this is a big possibility, it's pretty clear that Tyronn Lue has moved on from that infamous situation, and he even joked about it. Kerr has addressed his fight with MJ many times, and he takes pride in that. However, Poole is yet to talk about his incident; contrary to the other two though, it doesn't sound like he'll have something positive or funny to say about it.

