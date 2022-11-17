NBA Analyst Suggests A Blockbuster Trade: Kevin Durant For 3 Young Players, Two Future Picks And Draymond Green

Credit: Fadeaway World

The Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets have several similarities this season. They both started this season with renewed hopes and have struggled to win games, posting losing records in the first month of the 2022-23 NBA season. They are star-studded teams that can find their rhythm this season and have had some of their stars mentioned in potential trades.

Perhaps this is true for the Nets, but if you told a Warriors fan that they would be under .500 one month into the season before it started, they would have called you a hater and many more things.

Well, the situation doesn't look that promising for the Dubs and everybody has started to pitch ideas to them about what to do with this team. After a big loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, fans asked the front office to do something to save the season.

NBA Analyst Suggests A Blockbuster Trade Involving Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, 3 Young Players, And Two Draft Picks

These two teams could help each other return to winning ways this season. Stephen A. Smith already claimed that the Warriors need to trade for Kevin Durant and not waste Stephen Curry's greatness, and Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report has mentioned the Dubs as a potential landing spot for the 2x NBA champion.

Golden State has been clear that the team is not only competing and winning championships but also grooming its next generation of stars with James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody. That may be true, but the team is also off to a poor start this season (6-9). The opportunity of reuniting Steph Curry with Durant for the chance to keep winning titles may be worth the sacrifice. If so, the three combine to earn $19.1 million, well short of the amount needed to match Durant. How can the Warriors make up that $16.1 million difference? The answer might have to be Draymond Green ($25.8 million), who is seeking an extension beyond his 2023-24 player option ($27.6 million).

KD found success in the league after he joined the Warriors in the summer of 2016. That controversial decision earned him a lot of enemies around the league, but he became a two-time champion and two-time Finals MVP, which confirmed that he made the best decision.

After he left the Dubs following the 2019 NBA Finals, KD has struggled to have good times in Brooklyn. He only made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2021 and lost a big series against the eventual champions. Other than that, Durant hasn't had any luck trying to replicate the success he had in the Bay.

