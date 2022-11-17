Skip to main content

NBA Analyst Thinks LeBron James Is Not A Top 10 Laker Despite Winning A Championship: "I Think LeBron's Had More Bad Than Good."

NBA Analyst Thinks LeBron James Is Not A Top 10 Laker Despite Winning A Championship: "I Think LeBron's Had More Bad Than Good."

If there's one thing that everyone needs to appreciate about LeBron James, it's his insane ability to lead any team that he plays to the playoffs consistently. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for James since he has joined the Los Angeles Lakers. In the four seasons that the King has played for the Lakers, he has missed the playoffs twice.

Moreover, the Lakers were eliminated in the opening round of the postseason once as well. To make things worse, the Purple and Gold aren't having a great 2022-23 NBA season, either. They are currently 3-10 and one of the worst teams in the NBA.

This has led many to question James' legacy as a player for the Los Angeles Lakers. A notion has started to bloom about James seriously damaging his own legacy in the league instead of improving it since he joined the team.

Rob Parker On LeBron James' Time With The Lakers

LeBron may currently be sidelined due to an injury, but that doesn't mean he won't be talked about in the media. In a recent episode of 'The Odd Couple' podcast, Rob Parker discussed James' legacy with the Purple and Gold. They started the discussion after seeing a recent list of the top 75 Lakers players of all time.

(Starts at 3:30)

"The one surprise or shocker: I don't think LeBron belongs on that list. Let me say this, I don't believe LeBron's a top 10 Laker. They did win a championship, but he's also not made the playoffs three of the four years that he's been here in Los Angeles. I'm not trying to take the championship away, but if you're a Laker fan out there, nobody thinks that was some special championship.

They missed the playoffs three out of four years with LeBron. Shocking. LeBron has had more bad than good as a Laker. It's been more turmoil and more losing. I think LeBron's had more bad than good. And this plays more so than his other two stops. I can sing his praises in the other two. I don't think he's a top ten Laker of all time, not one iota."

It's understandable to be frustrated with the Lakers not exactly being a good team during James' era, but at the same time, he also led them to an NBA Championship after a drought of a decade. Perhaps if he can win another ring for the organization, then he will be considered an all-time player for the Lakers.

If you are interested in more NBA news, follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Analyst Thinks LeBron James Is Not A Top 10 Laker Despite Winning A Championship: "I Think LeBron's Had More Bad Than Good."
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Thinks LeBron James Is Not A Top 10 Laker Despite Winning A Championship: "I Think LeBron's Had More Bad Than Good."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time
NBA Media

NBA Fans Voted And Selected The Greatest Lakers Jersey Of All Time

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Kevin Durant After His Latest Comment About His Team: "You Need 3 Hall Of Famers To Win

By Aaron Abhishek
Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench
NBA Media

Mikal Bridges Jabs Klay Thompson After He Hits A 3-Pointer In Front Of The Warriors' Bench

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Has More Shots Attempted Than Total Points This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points
NBA Media

Rudy Gobert Was Upset Because No One Passed Him The Ball And Then Karl-Anthony Towns Responded By Assisting Him For Easy Points

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals

By Aaron Abhishek
Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance
NBA Media

Los Angeles Lakers' Result Since Jeanie Buss Became The Controlling Owner: 7 Years Without Playoffs, 1 Championship, 1 First-Round Appearance

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard
NBA Media

Danny Green Explains Why Luka Doncic Is So Tough To Guard

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Calls Out The Warriors Players: "No Commitment To The Group To Get 3 Stops In A Row"

By Aaron Abhishek
Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."
NBA Media

Michael Jordan Hilariously Joked Why He Is The Tallest Person In His Family: “My Father Is 5’10, My Mother Is 5’5. The Milkman Is About 6’7."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers
NBA Media

Jordan Poole And Draymond Green Didn't Like When Klay Thompson Shot 3-Pointers

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says Stephen Curry Is One Of The Finest Human Beings He's Ever Met In His Life

By Aaron Abhishek
Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"
NBA Media

Amar'e Stoudemire Opens Up About The Red Wine Bath Recovery: "This Female Friend, She Gave Me A Gift"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."
NBA Media

Kenyon Martin On When He Punched Karl Malone To Take Revenge For Isiah Thomas: "Aww, This M**********r Soft Right Here."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game
NBA Media

Golden State Warriors Cheerleaders Were All Over San Francisco 49ers Star Jimmy Garoppolo During Warriors Game

By Orlando Silva