NBA Analyst Thinks LeBron James Is Not A Top 10 Laker Despite Winning A Championship: "I Think LeBron's Had More Bad Than Good."

If there's one thing that everyone needs to appreciate about LeBron James, it's his insane ability to lead any team that he plays to the playoffs consistently. Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case for James since he has joined the Los Angeles Lakers. In the four seasons that the King has played for the Lakers, he has missed the playoffs twice.

Moreover, the Lakers were eliminated in the opening round of the postseason once as well. To make things worse, the Purple and Gold aren't having a great 2022-23 NBA season, either. They are currently 3-10 and one of the worst teams in the NBA.

This has led many to question James' legacy as a player for the Los Angeles Lakers. A notion has started to bloom about James seriously damaging his own legacy in the league instead of improving it since he joined the team.

Rob Parker On LeBron James' Time With The Lakers

LeBron may currently be sidelined due to an injury, but that doesn't mean he won't be talked about in the media. In a recent episode of 'The Odd Couple' podcast, Rob Parker discussed James' legacy with the Purple and Gold. They started the discussion after seeing a recent list of the top 75 Lakers players of all time.

(Starts at 3:30)

"The one surprise or shocker: I don't think LeBron belongs on that list. Let me say this, I don't believe LeBron's a top 10 Laker. They did win a championship, but he's also not made the playoffs three of the four years that he's been here in Los Angeles. I'm not trying to take the championship away, but if you're a Laker fan out there, nobody thinks that was some special championship. They missed the playoffs three out of four years with LeBron. Shocking. LeBron has had more bad than good as a Laker. It's been more turmoil and more losing. I think LeBron's had more bad than good. And this plays more so than his other two stops. I can sing his praises in the other two. I don't think he's a top ten Laker of all time, not one iota."

It's understandable to be frustrated with the Lakers not exactly being a good team during James' era, but at the same time, he also led them to an NBA Championship after a drought of a decade. Perhaps if he can win another ring for the organization, then he will be considered an all-time player for the Lakers.

