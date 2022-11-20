NBA Executive Reveals The Suns, Celtics, And Clippers As The Best Landing Spots For Draymond Green

Credit: Fadeaway World

After punching his teammate in the face, and proceeding to start the season 7-9, Draymond Green has not had an easy couple of months in Golden State. Since his rise with the Warriors, Dray has always been the one to cross the line, and it has never gotten this serious before.

But whether or not that altercation had an impact on how the Warriors have started the season, their struggles of late have put Draymond Green's name squarely on the trade market.

According to one NBA executive, a few teams stick out as the most glaring potential landing spots for the 4x champion, the Suns, Celtics, and Los Angeles Clippers.

“The Clippers, they have the contracts and the pieces to make that work,” the executive told Sean Deveney of Heavy.com. “They might be the most realistic team just because they’re all in on this season, and trading for Draymond is like a championship-or-bust kind of thing. The Warriors could get back something like Norman Powell and Marcus Morris for Draymond and another player to fill out the salaries. Could help both teams, really. Boston would be one, but it is hard to see any interest there,” said the executive. “Phoenix. He could go there and either be a huge success, or it would be a disaster. They could use some of his toughness, but he might wind up upsetting too many of his own guys there.”

As a wing defender and playmaker, Draymond isn't going to score a ton of points for any team, but he'd provide a huge boost nonetheless on contenders like the Suns and Celtics, where he can elevate the games of players like Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Jayson Tatum.

Proposed Three-Team Trade Could Send Draymond Green To The Lakers

Of course, when it comes to Draymond, there's also the option to send him to Los Angeles. While the Lakers might not have anything the Warriors want, they could add a third team to help pull off the deal for Green without gutting what's left of their roster.

The Los Angeles Lakers might have to move on from Russell Westbrook, even with his better showings, he's the only major asset they can flip. And an NBA writer from Heavy recently suggested a three-team trade that might just work for all parties involved.



Warriors receive: Jordan Clarkson, Malik Beasley, Kelly Olynyk



Lakers receive: Green, Mike Conley



Jazz receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, 2027 1st-Round Pick (via LAL), 2029 1st-Round Pick (via LAL)

These are just ideas, of course, and the Warriors are unlikely to make any drastic move until much later into the season. When it comes to Green, especially, the Dubs will only send him packing for an extreme circumstance.

But if they keep losing games, who knows what they would consider for the right price...

