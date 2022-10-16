NBA Executive Says Sam Presti Will Try To Pair Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren: "He's Going To Try Land Twin Towers..."

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a rebuilding team right now, and there's no doubt that they are a team flush with fantastic young players and plenty of future picks. Though it seems as if they've been rebuilding for a while, it has only been two seasons since their last playoff appearance.

Though the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be a better team due to the addition of elite prospect Chet Holmgren, a foot injury to the big man means they will largely be the same team as last season. That means that they will be in the lottery, with a chance to land Victor Wembanyama. In fact, an NBA executive who spoke to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed that he believes that Sam Presti will try to pair Victor Wembanyama with Chet Holmgren by tanking this season.

So what franchise is willing to walk that path? "[Oklahoma City Thunder executive Sam] Presti has come this far. He's not going to stop now," a competing executive said. "The injury to Chet [Holmgren] makes it easier. He'll try to land twin towers with Wembanyama." The Thunder lost Holmgren (No. 2) for the season to a foot injury, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is working his way back from a sprained knee. Oklahoma City has accrued exciting young talent but may make an effort to finish about where they did last year (fourth-worst with 24 wins).

Getting Victor Wembanyama and pairing him with Chet Holmgren could give the Oklahoma City Thunder the elite frontcourt of the future. Both players are considered versatile big men who also have guard skills, and both of them on the same team would make the Thunder must-watch basketball.

Victor Wembanyama Is Considered The Greatest Prospect Ever

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama's performances in the exhibition games against the G-League Ignite. In fact, Adrian Wojnarowski called Wembanyama the "singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history".

Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history... The impact he's going to have on the NBA this season is dramatic. As one GM told me the other day we are going to race to the bottom like we've never seen before in the NBA. Teams trying to put themselves in position to draft Wembanyama, or get the second pick and get Scoot Henderson, who in any other year would be the No. 1 overall pick... He is so advanced skillwise, there's just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year... you may see more player be available earlier in the season as teams don't want to be in a position to be winning... that has an impact for contenders... Victor Wembanyama is going to really impact the league before he plays a minute in it.

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama is a prospect that could potentially change the entire direction of any franchise that drafts him. If that franchise happens to have some solid pieces like the Oklahoma City Thunder, then they could end up having a championship core a few years after drafting Wembanyama.

Hopefully, we see Victor Wembanyama go to a team where he can find both personal and team success. There's no questioning his talent, and perhaps he will be one of the best players in the NBA in the future.