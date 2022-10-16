Skip to main content

NBA Executive Says Sam Presti Will Try To Pair Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren: "He's Going To Try Land Twin Towers..."

  • Author:
  • Publish date:
wembanyama chet

The Oklahoma City Thunder are a rebuilding team right now, and there's no doubt that they are a team flush with fantastic young players and plenty of future picks. Though it seems as if they've been rebuilding for a while, it has only been two seasons since their last playoff appearance.

Though the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be a better team due to the addition of elite prospect Chet Holmgren, a foot injury to the big man means they will largely be the same team as last season. That means that they will be in the lottery, with a chance to land Victor Wembanyama. In fact, an NBA executive who spoke to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report revealed that he believes that Sam Presti will try to pair Victor Wembanyama with Chet Holmgren by tanking this season.

So what franchise is willing to walk that path?

"[Oklahoma City Thunder executive Sam] Presti has come this far. He's not going to stop now," a competing executive said. "The injury to Chet [Holmgren] makes it easier. He'll try to land twin towers with Wembanyama."

The Thunder lost Holmgren (No. 2) for the season to a foot injury, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is working his way back from a sprained knee. Oklahoma City has accrued exciting young talent but may make an effort to finish about where they did last year (fourth-worst with 24 wins).

Getting Victor Wembanyama and pairing him with Chet Holmgren could give the Oklahoma City Thunder the elite frontcourt of the future. Both players are considered versatile big men who also have guard skills, and both of them on the same team would make the Thunder must-watch basketball.

Victor Wembanyama Is Considered The Greatest Prospect Ever

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama's performances in the exhibition games against the G-League Ignite. In fact, Adrian Wojnarowski called Wembanyama the "singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history".

Victor Wembanyama is the singular greatest prospect in NBA Draft history... The impact he's going to have on the NBA this season is dramatic. As one GM told me the other day we are going to race to the bottom like we've never seen before in the NBA. Teams trying to put themselves in position to draft Wembanyama, or get the second pick and get Scoot Henderson, who in any other year would be the No. 1 overall pick... He is so advanced skillwise, there's just never been anyone like him. The level of tanking we may see in the NBA this year... you may see more player be available earlier in the season as teams don't want to be in a position to be winning... that has an impact for contenders... Victor Wembanyama is going to really impact the league before he plays a minute in it.

There is no doubt that Victor Wembanyama is a prospect that could potentially change the entire direction of any franchise that drafts him. If that franchise happens to have some solid pieces like the Oklahoma City Thunder, then they could end up having a championship core a few years after drafting Wembanyama.

Hopefully, we see Victor Wembanyama go to a team where he can find both personal and team success. There's no questioning his talent, and perhaps he will be one of the best players in the NBA in the future.

YOU MAY LIKE

wembanyama chet
NBA Media

NBA Executive Says Sam Presti Will Try To Pair Victor Wembanyama And Chet Holmgren: "He's Going To Try Land Twin Towers..."

By Lee Tran
Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors
NBA Media

Jordan Poole Is Hyped After Andrew Wiggins Signs An Extension With The Warriors

By Gautam Varier
Andrew Wiggins
NBA Media

Andrew Wiggins Has Agreed To A Four-Year, $109 Million Contract Extension With The Golden State Warriors

By Lee Tran
Malcolm Brogdon
NBA Media

Malcolm Brogdon Says The Eastern Conference Is "Hands Down" Better Than The Western Conference: "It's Gonna Be Tough. It's Gonna Be A Grind."

By Lee Tran
Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Explains The Difference In Playing For The Lakers Rather Than The Warriors: "The Lakers Are like Jay Z... They've Been So Good For So Long. They Are Like The Team In The NBA."

By Gautam Varier
ham westbrook lebron
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Says Russell Westbrook Was Moved To Bench To Help LeBron James And Him Both Succeed: "Some Guys Play Better With The Ball In Their Hands..."

By Lee Tran
Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now
NBA Media

Richard Jefferson Wildly Claims Bronny James Would Be The Second-Best Shooter On The Lakers Right Now

By Aditya Mohapatra
draymond green jordan poole
NBA Media

NBA Fans Think Draymond Green Will Leave Warriors After Andrew Wiggins And Jordan Poole Both Get Extensions: "Bye Bye Draymond, I'll Miss Ya Lad."

By Lee Tran
klay dray
NBA Media

Klay Thompson Speaks Out On Draymond Green - Jordan Poole Situation: "Ring Night And Time Will Heal All Wounds."

By Lee Tran
Russell Westbrook Fires Back At Haters Who Claim He Doesn't Defend: "I Don’t Really Know Where That Notion Comes From That I Don’t Defend. I’ve Noticed That It’s A Made-Up Narrative That People Like To Cling To."
NBA Media

Darvin Ham Reveals Russell Westbrook Was Open To Coming Off The Bench For Lakers: "He Totally Understood... Looked Me In My Eye And Told Me 'Yeah, Coach, Whatever You Need Me To Do.'"

By Lee Tran
mutombo
NBA Media

Dikembe Mutombo Is Undergoing Treatment For A Brain Tumor, Says The NBA

By Lee Tran
Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension
NBA Media

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors Agree To 4-Year, $140 Million Contract Extension

By Orlando Silva
herro poole
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reacts To Jordan Poole Getting A Larger Extension Than Him: "I'm Super Happy For Him... Guys Get Paid In The League."

By Lee Tran
Kyrie Irving Gets Real On His NBA Future: “I'm Never Going To Stop Playing. You Hear Me? I Am Never Going To Stop Playing."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Gets Real On His NBA Future: “I'm Never Going To Stop Playing. You Hear Me? I Am Never Going To Stop Playing."

By Orlando Silva
trade chicago
NBA Trade Rumors

Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks

By Lee Tran
Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

By Orlando Silva