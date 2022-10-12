Skip to main content

NBA Executive Says The Lakers Would Prefer A Younger Player Over Draymond Green, Someone Who Can Fit With Anthony Davis In The Long Term

The Los Angeles Lakers have never struggled to attract star talent in the NBA, the league's best and most accomplished want to play for the Purple and Gold at some point in their careers. The laundry list of legends is long with the Lakers, many of the best have played for the franchise. And as such, they are always linked with any star that is even a little disgruntled with their current team. 

Draymond Green may no longer be the player he was, but he's still a star in the league and he's more than a little disgruntled at the minute. His actions in practice when he punched Jordan Poole have earned criticism from all quarters, including his teammates, coach, fans, and the media. 

This has led to an interesting development, with Draymond being linked with the Lakers. His recent friendship with LeBron James has also played a part in suggestions that could make the move. Green is widely expected to not get the extension he wants from the Warriors, so this is certainly on the cards for him. But there's a lot more to consider for both parties. 

Anonymous NBA Executive Says Draymond Green To The Lakers Is A Possibility But They Would Prefer Someone Younger

Despite his age and limitations to his game, there is no doubt that Green is a winning player. He has been pivotal in the Warriors winning 4 championships. And while the Lakers could use that, they might also prefer to get someone that fits Anthony Davis' timeline moving forward, as an NBA executive said according to Heavy.com

“When they traded for (Anthony) Davis, they wanted him to be their guy for the future,” the West exec said. “He has had the injuries, though. They’re going to get one real shot at that cap space and they’re going to want someone who lines up with AD in terms of age. If they can’t get the right fit, then, yeah maybe you look at a short-term deal with Draymond. But that is not going to be their preference. They’re going to be looking at bringing in someone younger if it is possible.”

If the Warriors cannot agree to an extension with Green, then it makes total sense for the Lakers to acquire him. They don't have much of a window left with LeBron James though, so planning with Davis as the future in mind might be a better idea. This remains an interesting tangent to keep an eye on. 

