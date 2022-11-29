Skip to main content

NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II

The 2021-22 season will live long in the memory of the Golden State Warriors and their fans. After two disappointing seasons, many on the outside felt that the dynasty was over, but the Warriors showed they still had plenty left in the tank as they won their 4th championship in 8 years.

Stephen Curry was the star of the show as always, but he got a fair bit of support along the way, as the Warriors had put together a balanced team around him. On the back of their triumph, Golden State entered a pivotal offseason where they tried to bring back all their key pieces, but even their owners, with their deep pockets, could only go so far. Some of their important role players had to go, with Gary Payton II being the most significant departure.

Payton got a 3-year, $28 million deal from the Portland Trail Blazers, and the money was too good for him to pass up. The Warriors weren't in a position to match it, as it would lead to a significant increase in their luxury tax, and they had to bid him farewell, Draymond Green had stated that he wasn't happy to see Payton go and an NBA Executive told Sean Deveney that the Warriors players are upset that the team didn't resign him.

via Heavy:

“If there is anything that the guys on that team, around that team, are upset with, it is letting Payton go, letting him get paid somewhere else like he did,” a Western Conference executive told Deveney. “Everyone understands that with the [luxury] tax, it was really tough to bring him back, but they could have kept him and let [Kevon] Looney walk because, in theory, it would be easier to replace a big guy.”

The Warriors have definitely missed Payton on the court this season. He was one of the biggest reasons why they were such a good defensive team in 2021-22 and have really struggled on that end of the floor without him. They are starting to turn things around, though, and you would back them to eventually fill the hole left by his departure.

As for Payton, he actually hasn't played a game yet for the Blazers. He had abdominal surgery in the offseason and is still in the recovery phase. Portland has had a decent start to this season without him, and his eventual return would be a major boost for a franchise that is looking to make some noise in the postseason.

