NBA Executive Takes A Huge Shot At The Lakers: “You’re Gonna See The Fastest Freefall Of A Legacy Franchise You’ve Ever Seen."

The Los Angeles Lakers are going through a terrible moment right now, despite a promising turn of events last week, where they managed to get their first two wins of the season. They couldn't make it three in a row against the inspired Cleveland Cavaliers and then succumbed against the Utah Jazz, showing that they are struggling to get things going right now. 

Not even the resurfacing of Russell Westbrook off the bench has helped the team, but it doesn't seem like they are ready to make a move. Recent reports suggest that they are waiting for a certain player to become available and make their move, which could or could not happen. 

Meanwhile, they get criticized for a variety of reasons, and no matter what they do, fans will always find something to be upset about it. This team is two years removed from winning a championship and right now it doesn't even look like a play-in tournament squad.

One anonymous NBA executive is living for this, and they don't hesitate to show their excitement about the Lakers' downfall. During a recent interview with Steve Bulpett of Heavy, the executive went off on the Lakers, blasting them for ruining everything Dr. Jerry Buss built, and calling out LeBron James and his associates for messing things up. 

“My point always was that these guys had no f—— clue,” the executive told Heavy.com. “I said, when the old man dies and Jerry West leaves and a real professional like Mitch Kupchak leaves the Lakers, that you’re gonna see the fastest freefall of a legacy franchise you’ve ever seen. That’s exactly what happened. So they managed to pull LeBron in and got involved with him and Klutch, and he came in and got them a championship in the bubble. That’s it. After that, there’s no more championships.

“Look where they are now and tell me when the hell they’re going to have a chance to compete for a championship again.”

The Lakers are in a complex position right now, and it's unclear what they will do to get out of it. The Purple and Gold need to step up to start winning games, but nothing points out that they can achieve that with their current roster. The refusal to trade their first-round picks could play against them in trade discussions, but this team can make moves when everybody thinks they can't, and the front office could be counting on that. 

