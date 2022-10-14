NBA Fan Created The Video Of Jordan Poole Punching And Kicking Draymond Green: "He Is Beating The Hell Out Of Draymond Green.”

Heading into this offseason, the Golden State Warriors came off after winning the 2022 NBA Championship. With that in mind, Draymond Green was viewed as one of the irreplaceable players for the Dubs. After all, Green has been part of all four NBA Championships that the team has won in the last eight seasons.

However, in just a couple of months, the stigma around Green's future with the Warriors has changed a lot. One of the biggest reasons behind it has been Green's recent involvement in the fight against his teammate Jordan Poole.

Green punched Poole in the face after exchanging some words during a practice session. Almost the entire NBA community is shocked at how Green handled the situation. Even his former teammate Kevin Durant, who left the Dubs after having a fight with Dray, revealed that seeing physical altercations among teammates is very rare.

While Green and Poole are working hard to get past the incident, many NBA fans have used this opportunity to create hilarious edits about the fight.

Draymond Green And Jordan Poole Battle It Out By Wrestling In A Funny Video Edit

This is not the first time NBA fans have shown their skill of making hilarious edits featuring Green and Poole. In fact, a few days ago, an image of Poole's bruised face scan on NBA 2K went viral.

This time around, one NBA fan has created Poole and Green's characters on a WWE game. The fan made the two fight it out in a backstage brawl.

The theme of the clip was that Poole finally got his revenge against Green, as it shows the 23-year-old destroying the Warriors' veteran in the matchup. A lot of fans loved this hilarious video game fight.

A few fans trolled the Warriors franchise by pointing out that someone once again leaked the footage of the backstage fight between Green and Poole. On the other hand, most loved the hilarious edit and were happy that Jordan Poole got his revenge, albeit in a video game.