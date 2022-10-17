NBA Fan Reveals That Andrew Wiggins Is Surprisingly The Same Age As Kyle Kuzma: "Wiggins Feels Like He Should Be 30 Right Now."

It's easy to forget, but Andrew Wiggins has been in the league for quite some time now. Drafted in 2014, Wiggins was the number 1 pick of his draft class. Touted as the next big thing, Wiggins was even called 'Maple Jordan' prior to being drafted. While the Cleveland Cavaliers drafted him, they capitalized on the value of the first overall pick.

Drafting away Wiggins alongside Anthony Bennett, Wiggins started off his career with Minnesota Timberwolves. Life in Minnesota did not start in the best way possible for the first overall pick. While the rook got his fair share of minutes, he wasn't as dominant as he was expected to be, rather had average stats.

Fan Points Out At The Fact That Kyle Kuzma And Andrew Wiggins Are Of The Same Age

Given his disappointing stint with the Timberwolves, where he never fulfilled the expectations levied on him, Wiggins was traded away to the Golden State Warriors. It is the Warriors where Wiggins has truly found his place. Given that he does not have any offensive load on him, the Canadian has established himself as a premier two-way player.

With 8 years of experience under his belt, one might think that Wiggins is the already in his 30s but to a fan's surprise, Wiggins is only 27 years old. What is more surprising is that Kyle Kuzma is even of the same age as the small forward.

Wiggins is the same age as Kuzma Wiggins is only 5 months older. Both are 27 entering the season. I just found this surprising because Wiggins feels like he should at least be 30 by now and Kuzma feels like he should be younger, given how long both have been in the league. The recent Wiggins extension still covers his prime years, though, which is nice for the Warriors.

This might be confusing for some, but it shouldn't be a massive surprise for the community. Although Wiggins has been in the league for 8 seasons, he was only 19 years old when he was drafted. Kuzma, meanwhile, had completed 4 seasons in college and then was drafted by the Lakers in 2017.

Given that the two players have had such a different journey compared to one another, it will be interesting to see the progress both Wiggins and Kuzma end up making.

While Wiggins has become a two-way machine with the Warriors, Kuzma has also become a great rebounder and has made steady progress with the Wizards. He might not be making headlines because of a small market team, but Kuzma can be a pick for the most improved player award for the upcoming season.