NBA Fan Says He Would Never Be Drunk When He Watches The Lakers: "Whenever They Make A Three-Pointer, Take A Shot"

The Los Angeles Lakers are at rock bottom right now. They have started the new season with an 0-3 record. Looking at their performance in the first three games of the season, it would not be a surprise if they end up having one of the worst seasons in the history of the franchise.

The biggest flaw in the Lakers right now is their inability to make three-point shots. This flaw has been highlighted in the first three games of the season. Opposing teams have taken advantage of it and have destroyed the Lakers.

Many want the Lakers to make some drastic changes to the Lakers' roster. But as per the latest report by Shams Charania, the Lakers will wait for at least 20 to 25 games before making any major changes to the current roster.

The entire Lakers fanbase is in shambles right now. After all, the Lakers are shooting just 21.2% from deep, with LeBron James being one of the best shooters on the team. He has a conversion rate of 25.9% from beyond the three-point line.

NBA Fan Finds Hilarious Drinking Game After Watching The Lakers In The First Three Games Of The Season

Amidst the Lakers' tough start to the season, NBA fans have constantly trolled the Purple and Gold. An NBA fan on Twitter recently added to that long list by inventing a drinking game.

New drinking game while watching the Lakers. Whenever they make a 3 take a shot! You’ll never be drunk.

Considering how poor the Lakers have been from deep, the fan pointed out you'll never be drunk if you take a shot every time the Lakers make a three-point shot. At the end of the day, it's no surprise that the Lakers are struggling from distance. Keeping that in mind, here are the five worst three-point shooters on the Lakers right:

1. Russell Westbrook - 8.3%, 1-12 3PM - 3PA

2. Joan Toscano-Anderson - 12.5%, 1-8 3PM - 3PA

3. Lonnie Walker IV - 17.6%, 3-17 3PM - 3PA

4. Anthony Davis - 20.0%, 2-10 3PM - 3PA

5. Patrick Beverley - 21.4%, 3-14 3PM - 3PA

The 17-time NBA champions have somehow managed to get rid of their six best three-point shooters as per the 2021-22 NBA season. The only way for the Lakers to have a shot at redemption is by making some trades. But it has already been reported that the team will wait for at least 20 games before making any trades.