NBA Fan Shows Kevin Durant The 2007 Cavaliers Roster Roster That LeBron James Took To The Finals

An NBA Fan gave Kevin Durant a look at the squad LeBron James played with during the 2006-07 season when he was part of the Cleveland Cavaliers — the very same that he took to the Finals.

This comes after Durant's interview with Bleacher Report where he reportedly appeared to criticize his Nets teammates. In a rather candid chat with Chris Haynes, the veteran minced no words when he pulled up the starters alongside him.

The interview, as explosive as it could get, also saw Durant shed light on Kyrie Irving's stance to not get vaccinated for COVID-19 last year. However, for a player constantly compared to James, the fan's tweet comes as another reply to the forward who felt he needed more if the Nets wanted to win a championship.

Earlier, Durant had told B/R:



“Look at our starting lineup. Edmond Sumner, Royce O’Neale, Joe Harris, [Nic] Claxton and me. It’s not disrespect, but what are you expecting from that group? You expect us to win because I’m out there.”

And in response, there was a list laid out — the one that saw James lead to the finals only to lose to the San Antonio Spurs.

A Look At The Cleveland Cavaliers 2006-07 Roster That LeBron James Was Part Of And Made The Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers finished 50-32 in the regular season and followed it up by vaulting over the Washington Wizards, the New Jersey Nets, and the Detroit Pistons to book a finals date with the Spurs.

However, the team was swept 4-0 in what was their maiden finals appearance. James ended the season averaging 25.1 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.0 assists in the playoffs.

The Cavaliers' roster for the season comprised Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Drew Gooden, Larry Hughes, Sasha Pavlovic, Daniel Gibson, Anderson Varejão, Donyell Marshall, Damon Jones, Eric Snow, Ira Newble, Scot Pollard, and Shannon Brown. In what comes as a bit of a shocker, Scottie Pippen almost joined the side in 2007.

The 2007 NBA Finals ended with Tony Parker as MVP as the Spurs won their fourth championship after winning it in 1999, 2003, and 2005. Needless to say, the Cavaliers' roster, devoid of star-studded names, but players who punched their weight was perhaps enough for the fan to make his point to Durant.

