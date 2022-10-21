NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shot

NBA Fan Shows Proof That Russell Westbrook's Confidence Is Gone: He Was 1 Mile Alone At The 3-Point Line And Was Scared To Shoot

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Since Russell Westbrook was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the former NBA MVP has seemingly lost his shooting touch. Last season, Westbrook struggled throughout the season to consistently knock down jump shots, but he failed in doing so.

In the offseason, Russ was seen working on a new jump shot that gave the Laker Nation a ray of hope about Westbrook's shooting slump finally ending. Fans gained more confidence in him after seeing his shooting performance in the season opener against the Golden State Warriors, where he shot 58% from the field.

But the hopes came down crashing after seeing Westbrook's terrible shooting night against the Los Angeles Clippers. The 33-year-old went 0-11 from the field, including 0-6 from deep. He was understandably called out by the fans for this poor performance that played a crucial role in the Lakers' defeat against their city rivals.

Russell Westbrook Is No Longer Confident In Making Wide-Open Shots

Going through an entire game without even making a single shot is pretty embarrassing, but at the end of the day, it's something that happens in a game. The fact that Russ was passing open shots during the game infuriated the fans.

An NBA fan on Twitter found a clip from the recent game. In the clip, Russ can be seen passing on, taking a wide-open shot during crunch time. Instead, the Lakers guard decided to take a highly contested mid-range jumper.

The short video pretty clearly proves that Russ' confidence has taken a hit since he started playing for the Lakers. Even NBA analyst Charles Barkley recently claimed that Westbrook should end his tenure with the Lakers because there is no joy left in his game. Although Westbrook denied the claim, he is currently not playing like someone who is enjoying playing basketball at the time.