NBA Fan Suggests A Blockbuster Trade For Kyrie Irving: "I’d Take That Trade Easily."

There is not a player in the NBA whose future is as uncertain at the moment as Kyrie Irving's. His latest controversy seems to have been the final straw for the Brooklyn Nets, who have set him a list of parameters to fulfill if he wants to play for the organization again. And in the meanwhile, he is serving a suspension for a minimum of 5 games, which could also be extended.

Irving isn't too happy about his situation, he has made small public displays of his unhappiness with the Nets organization. And the way things are going and knowing how stubborn Kyrie can be, anything is possible shortly. There have been murmurs that Irving could retire, but if he can't reconcile himself with the organization, then a more likely scenario is that he finds himself traded. And what that deal might look like is already a matter of speculation, with fans suggesting potential trades.

NBA Fan Suggests Interesting Trade For Kyrie Irving Involving The Minnesota Timberwolves

It's hard to see what team would want Kyrie Irving considering how many problems he has had off the court during his time with the Nets. He has regular games now for reasons unrelated to basketball or health. The Minnesota Timberwolves meanwhile, are trying to build a winning culture. And while Kyrie might not be ideal for that at the moment, his play on the court would be a huge upgrade to someone like D'Angelo Russell. Perhaps that's what this fan was thinking when suggesting this trade.

The Timberwolves were linked with an interest in Irving after trading for Gobert, and the possibility cannot be dismissed. Fans in general had some stuff to say about this idea.

"That Timberwolves team is low-key scary." "I'd take that trade easily." "Could be good, I mean D-Lo is not same as Kyrie but at least you bringing a good guard and Taurean prince have good defense." "Nice trade for both." "Wolves finally forming a decent culture. why the HELL would you throw a wrench like Kyrie Irving into it?" "A motivated Kyrie with Towns, Ant & Gobbert would be scary." "This trade actually works for me." "Bring my boy DLo back to the Nets man." "Honestly might benefit both sides." "If any team is trading for Kyrie, I can see the Wolves doing it." "This could work for the Wolves."

A trade like this isn't very likely to happen, but the possibility exists. It might suit both parties, especially if the Timberwolves feel like they can keep Kyrie from creating any more controversies. How the Nets drama will resolve itself is a matter the entire NBA is watching with great interest.

