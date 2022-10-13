Skip to main content

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

Kevin Durant starred in a very weird moment with a fan when he attempted to sign an autograph for this person. It's not easy to see an NBA player just like that, let alone somebody as great and famous as Kevin Durant. 

Whenever fans have the chance to get close to the 2x NBA champion, they won't hesitate to try to get something to remember from them. Most of the time, an autograph does it for fans, and recently one tried to get their own, but things failed at the worst moment. 

An interesting and frustrating video shows KD approaching fans and signing stuff for them. Then, when he gets to sign a jersey from a fan, takes the marker and tries to sign, but the tool stops working. 

You can just see Durant's surprise and disappointment, and of course, the fan wasn't happy at all with this situation. Things went wrong at the worst possible moment, and it'll be hard to have an opportunity like this in the future. 

Kevin Durant Sends Message To Ben Simmons About His Aggressiveness 

The Brooklyn Nets are ready to compete in this NBA season, with a new Big 3 led by KD. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons are expected to complement KD very well and create something good in Brooklyn. Durant wants to see the best from his teammates, especially Simmons, urging him to step up and be aggressive in his game.

"Trust in him, pass him the ball, tell him be aggressive...(But) I'm not here to babysit anybody. Ben knows that. If he’s got a time to be aggressive, go be aggressive. Who gives a sh*t if you miss it? We like you being aggressive."

This season could be extremely important for the Nets. It's championship or bust more than ever and KD is well aware of that. After a tumultuous offseason, he's ready to compete with the Nets, but nobody dismisses a new trade request if they fail to compete in the East again. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”
NBA Media

NBA Fan Wanted An Autograph From Kevin Durant But His Marker Stopped Working: “This Fan Definitely Has Beef With That Marker Now”

By Orlando Silva
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
NBA Media

Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Fires Back At Haters Who Constantly Criticize Him Because Of His Bad Shooting: "Even The Other Day There Was A Clip Of Me Airballing A Shot At The Park. Meanwhile, Like 10 Guys Airballed Multiple Shots."
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Fires Back At Haters Who Constantly Criticize Him Because Of His Bad Shooting: "Even The Other Day There Was A Clip Of Me Airballing A Shot At The Park. Meanwhile, Like 10 Guys Airballed Multiple Shots."

By Orlando Silva
Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."
NBA Media

Kevin Durant Says His Altercation With Draymond Green Was Different From Draymond Punching Jordan Poole In The Face: "Somebody Got Punched In The Face... It's No Comparison To That."

By Orlando Silva
Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Says He Wants To Win A Championship With Trail Blazers: “I Want To Win A Championship Where I Am. I Don’t Think I Would Feel The Same Joy And Happiness If I Did It Elsewhere."

By Orlando Silva
Russell Westbrook Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Pre-Game Huddle
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Ignored His Teammates And Didn't Want To Join The Lakers Pre-Game Huddle

By Orlando Silva
Matt Barnes Rejected LeBron James And Miami Heat Big 3 To Join Kobe Bryant And Lakers: “F**k Miami, You Wanna Be A Laker?"
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Rejected LeBron James And Miami Heat Big 3 To Join Kobe Bryant And Lakers: “F**k Miami, You Wanna Be A Laker?"

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Anthony Davis Playing With 'A Big Hole On His Shorts' Against The Minnesota Timberwolves

By Aaron Abhishek
NBA Fans React To SBNation's Top 10 Wing Players In The League: "Why Is LeBron Over Kawhi And KD."
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To SBNation's Top 10 Wing Players In The League: "Why Is LeBron Over Kawhi And KD."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021
NBA Media

Damian Lillard Reveals How LeBron James Recruited Him To Join The Los Angeles Lakers In Summer 2021

By Aaron Abhishek
Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Says The 'Draymond Green vs. Jordan Poole Fight' Is The Biggest Crisis The Warriors Have Ever Had Since He Became The Coach

By Divij Kulkarni
10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History
NBA

10 NBA Players Who Created The Most Points In NBA History

By Nick Mac
Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"
NBA Media

Shareef O'Neal's Lock Down Defense Against Victor Wembanyama Became Viral: "He Forced Him To The Corner To Take A Bad Shot"

By Aikansh Chaudhary
NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Ben Simmons's Lockdown Defense Against Giannis Antetokounmpo: "This Is What The Brooklyn Nets Need If They Want To Beat The Greek Freak"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”
NBA Media

Stephen A. Smith’s Hilarious Comment On Jalen Rose’s Glasses After Former Star Predicts Lakers Future In Upcoming Season: “If That's What Happens, I’m Treating The Entire Staff To These Glasses.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations
NBA Media

Tyler Herro Reveals He Told Miami Heat He's Worth $30 Million Per Year During The Contract Negotiations

By Ishaan Bhattacharya