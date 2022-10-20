Skip to main content

NBA Fans Are Pissed Off After Referees Missed A Goaltending And A Foul On Ja Morant During Game vs. Knicks

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies survived a very intense game against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, beating them in OT 115-112. It wasn't an easy job for the Grizzlies, but they found that extra motivation at the end to beat the Knickerbockers, who demonstrated they can compete against one of the top teams in the Western Conference. 

Still, this game wasn't free of controversy, and the Grizzlies' superstar was involved in the biggest one of the night. Ja Morant starred in a big moment at some point in the game, blocking a shot by Jalen Brunson, who looked ready to get two points to his team. 

Somebody uploaded a video of the play to Twitter and many fans found out that Morant committed a foul and the play should've been called goaltending, giving the two points to the Knicks. Instead, the refs didn't do anything, and the Grizzlies kept the ball, and Ja got the block. 

A lot of Knicks fans showed their unhappiness with the development of the game, calling out the referees and the league for favoring one of the future faces of the competition over the New Yorkers. Added to the original goaltending, they said Ja committed a foul, which made things worse. 

Knicks fans are very passionate about their team, and especially when a game could have been won by them. Some pointed out that RJ Barrett shooting on 3/18 also hurt their chances to win the game, but that play with Morant could have made another difference in their favor. 

It's good that they could put up with a team like the Grizzlies, but now it's time to keep this rhythm and keep grinding if they want to return to the playoffs. 

