NBA Fans Believe The Lakers Could Draft Victor Wembanyama If LeBron James Or Anthony Davis Get Injured, But They Have To Send Him To The Pelicans Because Of The Pick Swap

Victor Wembanyama recently played a few games on American soil, and the French prospect left everyone in awe of his game. The 7'4" star can shoot like Stephen Curry and defend like Rudy Gobert, and he's just 18 years old.

Evidently, he's one of the most hyped-up prospects in the history of the league. In fact, many believe that he is a better prospect than none other than LeBron James. Speaking of LeBron, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently played the first game of his 20th NBA season.

James, alongside Anthony Davis, had a decent season opener but still couldn't get the win against the Golden State Warriors. If the Lakers do not get on the right track, they may soon have another poor season.

Victor Wembanyama Could Go To The New Orleans Pelicans

If the Lakers have another bad season, that will certainly increase their odds of landing the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. So theoretically, the Lakers may even get a chance at drafting Victor Wembanyama.

An NBA fan on Reddit recently pointed this out and believed if AD or James gets injured this season, it's a real possibility that the Lakers may end up being a lottery team. But the fan also pointed out that the Lakers will have to swap their pick with the New Orleans Pelicans, as they gave those rights to the Pelicans when trading for AD.

sergechewbecca: If Pels get Wemby it's over for the league lmao. Ohsbar: They can do that with both healthy too. notmoleliza: The most important thing is he isn't going to the Lakers and we can all be happy with that. dockellis24: One of the funniest things ever to happen in basketball if it comes to fruition. IntelligentEye2758: Imagine trading a breaking down Davis for Zion and Wembanyama. That has to be an all time trade. mecon320: This is more a reflection of their poor asset management than the success of the current squad. SG-2000: That could happen to any team that trades their whole future. Like the Clippers or Nets. The Lakers have a ring to show for it at least. bigbobo33: The sweetest words in the world will be "With the first pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the New Orleans Pelicans select..." Necroassassin32: If this comes true, NOP will be my second favorite franchise after GSW. Whether they pick Wemby or Scoot. Imagine a DUO with Wemby and Zion? Or Zion and Scoot? 🥶 BudgetsBills: That would be amazing.

Most fans trolled the Lakers about thinking of this being a possibility. To be honest, the Lakers trading for Anthony Davis did help them in winning an NBA Championship. So at the end of the day, the Lakers will still be happy with the blockbuster trade to the Pelicans.