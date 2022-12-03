Skip to main content

NBA Fans Blast Proposed Mid-Season Tournament Idea

Adam Silver

When the NBA first introduced the play-in tournament in 2020, not everyone was a huge fan. In fact, initially, many were hoping the league would abandon the idea after just a few years. 

Instead, the play-in became an instant hit for the league, and it is safe to say we can expect it to be around for a very long time.

Now, the league has reportedly close to adding another tournament to the schedule. This time, it's a mid-season event that would include a single-game elimination-style tournament between 8 teams.

It's an interesting idea from the NBA, but many have spoken out against it. All over Twitter this weekend, fans blasted the idea and called for the league to just keep the status quo.

Many fans have already voiced their opinions against the mid-season tournament, but it seems league commissioner Adam Silver is intent on trying it out, which makes sense given the success of the play-in.

Mid-Season Tournament Has A Chance To Expand The Game

While the idea of a mid-season tournament might seem horrible to some, it does bring a number of interesting elements to the table for the NBA. One prominent league official with this stance is Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who had those to say on the subject:

Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are "old" and that he is "actually open to it" as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes "it has a chance to build interest" if adopted for the 2023-24 season.

He even proposed an incentive for players and teams to participate.

Cuban, though, told me he is a proponent of expanding the NBA draft from its current two rounds to four and proposing that the winner of an NBA in-season cup gets the top pick in both the third and fourth round of an expanded draft ... with the proviso that picks can't be traded.

The biggest problem with adding another tournament to the schedule is that there would be no reason for teams or players to treat it with any urgency. What would they be playing for? It's unlikely the NBA would give out enough money to make the financial payout worth it for the players, and it would be risky to attach any playoff advantages to winning the tournament.

In the end, it's starting to feel more and more like the temperature has changed on the mid-season tournament idea. While Adam Silver and league executives may be excited to try it out, the public doesn't seem too eager to see it implemented into the schedule.

We sincerely appreciate and respect you as a reader of our site. It would help us a lot if you follow us on Google News because of the latest update.

Thanks for following us. We really appreciate your support.

YOU MAY LIKE

Adam Silver
NBA Media

NBA Fans Blast Proposed Mid-Season Tournament Idea

By Nico Martinez
NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams
NBA Media

NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat Interested In Acquiring Grant Williams

By Nico Martinez
Russell Westbrook Was Once Attacked With Racial Slurs By Utah Jazz Fans
NBA Media

Russell Westbrook Was Once Attacked With Racial Slurs By Utah Jazz Fans

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Rudy Gobert For His Rant Against Timberwolves Fans
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Rudy Gobert For His Rant Against Timberwolves Fans

By Aaron Abhishek
Scottie Pippen
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen Reveals The Toughest Opponent He Ever Faced On The Court

By Orlando Silva
Dean Smith's Legendary Letter To Michael Jordan On How He Could Improve His Game
NBA Media

Dean Smith's Legendary Letter To Michael Jordan On How He Could Improve His Game

By Orlando Silva
Steve Kerr Boldly Tries To Recruit Alex Caruso To Warriors After Bulls Game
NBA Media

Steve Kerr Boldly Tries To Recruit Alex Caruso To Warriors After Bulls Game

By Aaron Abhishek
Mavericks GM Gives Worrisome Update On Kemba Walker's Health
NBA Media

Mavericks GM Gives Worrisome Update On Kemba Walker's Health

By Orlando Silva
Jason Whitlock Explained How Kwame Brown Was A Victim Of Michael Jordan’s Abuse On The Wizards
NBA Media

Jason Whitlock Explained How Kwame Brown Was A Victim Of Michael Jordan’s Abuse On The Wizards

By Orlando Silva
The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid
NBA

The Los Angeles Lakers All-Time GOAT Pyramid

By Eddie Bitar
NBA Fans React To Skip Bayless Calling LeBron James The Best Passer: "His Account's Hacked"
NBA Media

NBA Fans React To Skip Bayless Calling LeBron James The Best Passer: "His Account's Hacked"

By Aaron Abhishek
3 Players The Brooklyn Nets Could Trade This Season
NBA Trade Rumors

3 Players The Brooklyn Nets Could Trade This Season

By Aaron Abhishek
Shannon Sharpe Claims Anthony Davis Is An MVP Candidate After Dominant Display Against The Bucks
NBA Media

Shannon Sharpe Claims Anthony Davis Is An MVP Candidate After Dominant Display Against The Bucks

By Divij Kulkarni
Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone
NBA Media

Scottie Pippen Selects His All-Time Starting 5, Last Two Names Shocked Everyone

By Orlando Silva
NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Must Trade Anthony Davis Or Give Him The Right Reinforcements
NBA Media

NBA Analyst Says The Lakers Must Trade Anthony Davis Or Give Him The Right Reinforcements

By Aaron Abhishek
Draymond Green Opens Up On Retiring With The Warriors Amid Lakers Rumors
NBA Media

Draymond Green Opens Up On Retiring With The Warriors Amid Lakers Rumors

By Divij Kulkarni