NBA Fans Blast Proposed Mid-Season Tournament Idea

When the NBA first introduced the play-in tournament in 2020, not everyone was a huge fan. In fact, initially, many were hoping the league would abandon the idea after just a few years.

Instead, the play-in became an instant hit for the league, and it is safe to say we can expect it to be around for a very long time.

Now, the league has reportedly close to adding another tournament to the schedule. This time, it's a mid-season event that would include a single-game elimination-style tournament between 8 teams.

It's an interesting idea from the NBA, but many have spoken out against it. All over Twitter this weekend, fans blasted the idea and called for the league to just keep the status quo.

Many fans have already voiced their opinions against the mid-season tournament, but it seems league commissioner Adam Silver is intent on trying it out, which makes sense given the success of the play-in.

Mid-Season Tournament Has A Chance To Expand The Game

While the idea of a mid-season tournament might seem horrible to some, it does bring a number of interesting elements to the table for the NBA. One prominent league official with this stance is Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who had those to say on the subject:

Spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban, who said that quotes circulating about his NBA in-season tournament views are "old" and that he is "actually open to it" as a concept for the 2023-24 season, saying he believes "it has a chance to build interest" if adopted for the 2023-24 season.

He even proposed an incentive for players and teams to participate.

Cuban, though, told me he is a proponent of expanding the NBA draft from its current two rounds to four and proposing that the winner of an NBA in-season cup gets the top pick in both the third and fourth round of an expanded draft ... with the proviso that picks can't be traded.

The biggest problem with adding another tournament to the schedule is that there would be no reason for teams or players to treat it with any urgency. What would they be playing for? It's unlikely the NBA would give out enough money to make the financial payout worth it for the players, and it would be risky to attach any playoff advantages to winning the tournament.

In the end, it's starting to feel more and more like the temperature has changed on the mid-season tournament idea. While Adam Silver and league executives may be excited to try it out, the public doesn't seem too eager to see it implemented into the schedule.

