NBA Fans Brutally Troll Richard Jefferson For Picking Klay Thompson Over Stephen Curry For A Shot With His Life On The Line

In the 2010s, the Golden State Warriors rose to power and won multiple NBA Championships while utterly dominating other teams in the league. While there were many reasons for the rise of the Warriors, the biggest reason behind that was the amazing three-point shooting ability that Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson possessed.

Curry and Klay shot so well from deep that fans started calling them Splash Brothers. But what if your life was on the line, and you had to pick one of the Splash Brothers to take a shot to save your life? Well, this was something that Richard Jefferson was asked about recently. And to everyone's shock, the former NBA player picked Klay Thompson over Steph Curry.

“If I had to say set shot, I would let Klay shoot for my life before Steph,” Jefferson said. “If we’re just talking about set shot. Swing, swing, catch, shoot – I might let Klay shoot. Off the dribble that’s not a question. Off the move, that’s not a question. I’m talking about pure feet set catch-and-shoot.”

Jefferson thinks if it comes to taking a 'set shot,' then his pick is Thompson over Steph Curry.

NBA Fans Do Not Hold Back While Trolling Richard Jefferson

Although Jefferson made it extremely clear that he is talking about a catch-and-shoot scenario where the player has his feet set, NBA fans still didn't like his answer. As you'd expect, fans were quick to berate Jefferson for his comments.

While a few fans respected Jefferson's opinion since he said a set shot, most fans were adamant about the fact that Steph is a better shooter than Klay in each and every aspect. To be honest, you cannot argue with that point since Curry is regarded as the greatest shooter of all time.

So if someone is in a life or death situation and it depends on making the shot to save their life, betting on Steph Curry will always be safer. 

