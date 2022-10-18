Skip to main content

NBA Fans Called Out Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Social Media After Signing Mega $140 Million Extension: "He's Just Tryna Get It For The Low From A Fan."

Jordan Poole has had a rollercoaster month, with the lows being quite low and the highs being quite high. The Warriors guard got punched by Draymond Green in practice, with the entire world seeing the video. This led to a lot of negative publicity for the team and Poole was understandably unhappy during the situation. But soon after, he signed a massive new extension with the Golden State Warriors, with incentives taking it up to nearly $140 million over 4 years. 

Poole getting the bag has only motivated him to get even better moving forward, and he has every chance to become an elite scorer in the NBA. His goal remains to win more championships, having tasted success with the Warriors last season. And while the focus on basketball will be paramount with the new season starting now, it's safe to say Poole has some other things on his mind as well. 

Jordan Poole posted a story to his Instagram asking if anyone had any PS5s on sale. And fans noticed it, with someone posting it to Twitter. Considering that he just got a massive bag and is a celebrity, the fact that he was trying to get one through channels like these led to some light-hearted trolling from fans. 

NBA Fans Made Fun Of Jordan Poole For Asking To Buy A PS5 On Instagram

Getting a PS5 has been massively difficult for a lot of people, the console has been selling out quite fast. So while that might have been why Poole asked, fans were unlikely to be sympathetic considering that he just signed a deal for well over $100 million. 

"He's just trying to get it for the low from a fan."

"Just buy it officially man, wtf."

"You telling me this guy can't get a PS5?"

"I'm gonna have to sign for 3 years and 140 mil if I want to get one."

"Ain't no way he asking for one like this."

"Bro the bag you got, you should have 5 already."

"Should have asked for some in that contract bro."

"Damn he was still on that D1 athlete budget."

"He got the bag, now it's time for the merch."

"Poole needa hit Sony up directly."

Ain't no way this guy on social media asking for one."

There are many reasons that Poole would ask for a console on social media. Maybe he wanted to engage with a fan while doing so and give them some money as well. Whatever the case may be, he'll have one soon enough, and he's gotten trolled along the way for his troubles. 

