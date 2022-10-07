NBA Fans Can't Believe Shareef O'Neal Did A Jersey Swap With Steeve Ho You Fat After Preseason Game: "I Need That Jersey"

The 2022-23 NBA preseason has easily been one of the best in recent memory for a number of reasons. We did see an international team beat the best regular season team from last year, and we saw two non-NBA teams put on an absolute show over this week.

The G League Ignite took on the Metropolitans 92, a showcase that pit Scoot Henderson and Victor Wembanyama against each other, the top 2 prospects for the 2023 Draft. While the pair have put on some stellar performances, with Wembanyama, in particular, exceeding expectations, someone else has gotten a lot of viral fame on the backs of the visibility.

That player is Steeve Ho You Fat. The reason he went viral is obvious, as his jersey name just says 'Ho You Fat'. Fans unaware of the French veteran were incredibly amused, including the commentators. G League Ignite player Shareef O'Neal found this hilarious and did a jersey swap with Steeve after their second game. NBA fans found this extremely amusing and have been discussing it on social media.

Shareef hasn't changed his prospects of returning to the NBA level as drastically as Scoot or Victor in these games, but at least he has reconciled with his father and gotten a game-worn version of one of the funniest jerseys in recent memory. A strong season with the Ignite could open up more doors for him this season or next season.

Should The NBA Hold More Showcases Like This?

The NBA was in a gifted position this season as the top prospects in the 2023 Draft were both playing for professional teams so they could arrange a matchup. Usually, these matchups end up happening within the NCAA, so fans can consistently watch top prospects by following college ball.

The NBA could take the highest-ranked international prospect and match them up against the Ignite team every season and create more opportunities for young players and players not in the NBA.

The show these teams put up in the last week was amazing and we hope that such games return next preseason as well to add hype prior to the actual regular season tipping off.