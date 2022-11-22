NBA Fans Debate About How To Rank Tyrese Haliburton, Darius Garland, And De'Aaron Fox: "Hali Is The Most Well-Rounded."

In the modern NBA, almost every team has an All-Star level player or a player with an All-Star ceiling. There is no doubt that there have been a lot of talented players who have entered the league over the last few years, and it seems as though the league is closer to parity than ever.

The point guard position in the league is especially stacked as of right now. Of course, Stephen Curry is still the best point guard in the game. However, there are a lot of good young up-and-coming point guards around the league today, that are star-level players trying to make a name for themselves in the league.

Recently, an NBA fan asked the NBA community on Reddit about how they would rank Tyrese Haliburton, Darius Garland, and De'Aaron Fox as players among one another. NBA fans had differing opinions, though most people agreed that right now, those three players are all playing at a similar level.

I think all three of these fanbases wouldn’t trade their guy for either of the other two guys. They're such different players but so effective in their own unique ways. This feels more like a starter Pokemon question. I'd go: Fox = Charmander Hali = Squirtle Garland = Bulbasaur So Garland is the best I’ve seen people ranked them in every order possible in this post so it must be a good question, good job op. Personally I’d take garland/Hali/fox Hali is the best passer, Garland is the best shooter (though it’s close with Hali, I’m much higher on Garland’s off the dribble shooting), Fox puts by far the most pressure on the rim. I’d personally give Fox the edge on defense, as he has been very solid on that end this year. I think Fox is the worst passer/playmaker (though imo he is underrated in that regard). Right now, I’d go Garland > Fox > Hali, but OP asked a great question because man it really could go either way imo. I love the takes of people saying Fox is having a hot year and will cool off, or that this year is an outlier. Bro let’s be real nobody in here has watched a kings game until this season. They’re all probably pretty equal but it just depends on what a team needs: Hali = best passer and shooter, Fox = best athlete, shot creator, and defender (when fully locked in), Garland = probably 2nd best in all those categories so he’s most well rounded There's no real answer to this, it just depends on the type of team you put around them. I like Haliburton the most personally since he's a 6'5 point guard that's putting up 20/10 on 62% TS with no real weaknesses in his game. Hali is the most well-rounded and the easiest to build around. I'm taking him over the other two. For the Celtics give me Fox, I want that rim pressure and ability to score all over the floor at will. We are already arguably the best shooting team in the league and currently the only way to slow us down is to keep guys from getting dribble penetration for drive and kicks. That’s easier said than done when we’ve got so many ball handlers, add Fox who brings way more athleticism than any other option we’ve got and it’s pretty much impossible. So far this year I'd go Rese/Fox/Garland, and the gap between 1 and 2 is bigger than 2 and 3 Tyrese is the second coming of CP3. He just does everything you could want a point guard to do. Hali is a step above the other two...Garland and Fox are pretty even in my book I’d take Garland but I’m just a sucker for passers

Obviously, each of these players has their own strengths and weaknesses, and picking between these three point guards is simply a matter of preference. For most teams that are looking for complementary stars, Tyrese Haliburton and Darius Garland would be the best option due to their shooting and passing ability. However, for a team that desires a featured player, the answer is clearly De'Aaron Fox, as he is an elite three-level scorer. With that being said, all of these players are talented in their own right, and you can't go wrong with either.

Many People Thought That The Kings Made A Mistake By Trading Tyrese Haliburton And Keeping De'Aaron Fox

Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox were once both members of the Sacramento Kings. However, the Kings ended up trading Tyrese Haliburton in a trade for All-Star Domantas Sabonis, in a win-now attempt. That trade allowed both Fox and Haliburton to thrive.

However, at the time of the trade, many thought that the Sacramento Kings made a mistake by moving Tyrese Haliburton. In fact, back then, JJ Redick claimed that Haliburton was the Kings' best player, and destroyed the team for moving him.

“I went on ESPN and I said ‘the Kings just traded their best player’ which is true. If we look at counting stats, yes De’Aaron Fox averages more points, I understand that. There’s really no statistical measure that you can look at this season that doesn’t say Tyrese Haliburton has been the best player for the Kings.” “All of the all-encompassing advanced stats, single metric stats, who’s the best player? It’s been Tyrese. And the second-best player on the team for the Kings this year has been Harrison [Barnes]. That is a fact. I don’t give a f–k how many points a guy averages. That doesn’t mean s–t. Tyrese Haliburton plays basketball exactly how basketball should be played.”

Obviously, in retrospect, it is easy to see why the Sacramento Kings moved Tyrese Haliburton. Both De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are ball-dominant players, and not every pairing between ball-dominant players ends up working out. We've seen the Lakers bench a ball-dominant player in Russell Westbrook this season, to help out both him and LeBron James succeed. Perhaps the trade was a blessing in disguise for both Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox.

It remains to be seen how well Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox will do for the rest of their careers. However, as of right now, both of those players are at the same level, and perhaps we'll see them become All-Stars in the future, maybe as soon as this year.

