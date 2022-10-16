NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

Jordan Poole just signed a massive $140 million extension over 4 years with the Golden State Warriors. The guard, who exploded onto the scene last season has proven himself to be an elite scorer even without Stephen Curry on the floor. He was instrumental in the Warriors' championship run and that's what has earned him this massive new extension.

A lot of the talk about Poole in recent weeks has been about him getting punched by Draymond Green in practice. But his game continues to improve, and with the season about to begin, there will be expectations from Poole to live up to his massive new extension. While there is no reason to think that he won't continue at this pace, the size of his contract does remain a big question mark for several people across the NBA.

NBA Fans Compared Jordan Poole's $140 Million Extension To 9 Other Players That Recently Signed Similar Deals

With every season that passes by, NBA contracts continue to grow bigger and bigger. With a new TV deal on the horizon, another boom is expected in the coming years as the league's stars continue to make a lot of money. But some players have recently signed deals smaller than Poole's. Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, Chris Paul, and Tyler Herro are among these players. And NBA fans recently used those contracts to debate whether Poole is worth what he has been promised.

"He’s better than all except Herro and JB, maybe DeRozan and CP3." "How is he better than Dejounte or Sabonis ?? Let along Jaylen Brown and Chris Paul." "I'm sorry, he's not better than DeMar DeRozan and Jaylen Brown." "Hate to say it but this seems like a bit of an overpay." "Damn, Poole earning more than JB is crazy bro." "They are like actual human beings in these comments who are saying that Poole is better than Chris Paul." "Better than Tyler Herro, maybe CP3 at his age, might take him over Sabonis and Jalen Brunson, but that’s about it." "We all know the punch got him an extra $20 million." "Tbh, a lot of these players are better than JP." "These Warriors be splashing the cash bro." "Poole deserves to get paid, but looking at this, it might have been a bit much."

Some players aren't paid as highly as they should be in the NBA, but Poole has earned his big contract. He has been a scoring machine for the Warriors and showed that he can do it in the playoffs as well. And his age means he can definitely still develop, maybe he could even make this contract look like a steal.