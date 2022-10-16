Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

Jordan Poole just signed a massive $140 million extension over 4 years with the Golden State Warriors. The guard, who exploded onto the scene last season has proven himself to be an elite scorer even without Stephen Curry on the floor. He was instrumental in the Warriors' championship run and that's what has earned him this massive new extension. 

A lot of the talk about Poole in recent weeks has been about him getting punched by Draymond Green in practice. But his game continues to improve, and with the season about to begin, there will be expectations from Poole to live up to his massive new extension. While there is no reason to think that he won't continue at this pace, the size of his contract does remain a big question mark for several people across the NBA.

NBA Fans Compared Jordan Poole's $140 Million Extension To 9 Other Players That Recently Signed Similar Deals

With every season that passes by, NBA contracts continue to grow bigger and bigger. With a new TV deal on the horizon, another boom is expected in the coming years as the league's stars continue to make a lot of money. But some players have recently signed deals smaller than Poole's. Jalen Brunson, Jaylen Brown, DeMar DeRozan, Chris Paul, and Tyler Herro are among these players. And NBA fans recently used those contracts to debate whether Poole is worth what he has been promised. 

"He’s better than all except Herro and JB, maybe DeRozan and CP3."

"How is he better than Dejounte or Sabonis ?? Let along Jaylen Brown and Chris Paul."

"I'm sorry, he's not better than DeMar DeRozan and Jaylen Brown."

"Hate to say it but this seems like a bit of an overpay."

"Damn, Poole earning more than JB is crazy bro."

"They are like actual human beings in these comments who are saying that Poole is better than Chris Paul."

"Better than Tyler Herro, maybe CP3 at his age, might take him over Sabonis and Jalen Brunson, but that’s about it."

"We all know the punch got him an extra $20 million."

"Tbh, a lot of these players are better than JP."

"These Warriors be splashing the cash bro."

"Poole deserves to get paid, but looking at this, it might have been a bit much."

Some players aren't paid as highly as they should be in the NBA, but Poole has earned his big contract. He has been a scoring machine for the Warriors and showed that he can do it in the playoffs as well. And his age means he can definitely still develop, maybe he could even make this contract look like a steal. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate Whether Jordan Poole Deserved His Big Contract Based On The 9 Players Who Recently Signed Smaller Extensions: "He's Not Better Than DeMar DeRozan And Jaylen Brown."

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."
NBA Media

LeBron James Talks On How Powerful The 2008 Redeem Team Was: "Seriously, If You Got D-Wade Coming Off Your Bench, You Got The Greatest International Team Ever."

By Aaron Abhishek
Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks:“We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."
NBA Media

Rob Pelinka Explains Why Los Angeles Lakers Haven't Traded Their First-Round Picks: “We’re Not Going To Just Make A Move To Make A Move."

By Orlando Silva
Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”
NBA Media

Tobias Harris Says James Harden Has Become The Leader Of The Sixers: “He Wants The Group To Be At Its Best.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets
NBA Media

Video: Draymond Green Dapped Up Jordan Poole After His Tough Bucket Against The Nuggets

By Divij Kulkarni
Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."
NBA Media

Kyrie Irving Says It's His Responsibility To Protect Ben Simmons From Criticism: "When He Asks For Help, Just Be There For Him."

By Aaron Abhishek
LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."
NBA Media

LeBron James Once Explained Why He Won't Let His Kids Play American Football: "It's A Safety Thing. As A Parent, You Protect Your Kids As Much As Possible."

By Aditya Mohapatra
LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"
NBA Media

LeBron James Shared His Son Bronny's Highlights From An Explosive 30-Point Performance: "He's Really Him"

By Divij Kulkarni
LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re one of the teams that has to continue to learn on the fly and not waste a day.”
NBA Media

LeBron James Shares His Take On The Lakers' Continuity Issues: “We’re One Of The Teams That Has To Continue To Learn On The Fly And Not Waste A Day.”

By Aaron Abhishek
Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."
NBA Media

Iman Shumpert Sounds Off On Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calling Kyrie Irving A Buffoon: "So? Kareem Probably Done Called Me Some Crazy Sh*t Before. F**k, What? We Didn't Even Get To Play Against Kareem."

By Divij Kulkarni
Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."
NBA Media

Matt Barnes Compared Kobe Bryant's Work-Ethic And Dedication To Win To Michael Jordan: "I Never Got The Chance To Play MJ, So To Me, Kobe Was Him."

By Divij Kulkarni
George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"
NBA Media

George Clooney Was Once Stunned Due To Shaquille O'Neal's Incredible Size: "Who The Heck Is Here, That’s A Giant?"

By Aditya Mohapatra
Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors
NBA Media

Juan Toscano-Anderson Admits He Wants A Lakers Win More Than His Ring On Opening Night Against The Warriors

By Aaron Abhishek
20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History
NBA

20 Worst 3-Point Shooters In NBA History

By Kyle Daubs
Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career
NBA

Michael Jordan: Ranking The Top 10 Best Seasons In The GOAT's Career

By Eddie Bitar
The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles
NBA

The NBA Players With The Most Rebounding Titles

By Nick Mac