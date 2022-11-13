Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate Whether The Warriors Have A Win-Now vs. Development Problem: "Young Guys Have No Talent To Show..."

The Golden State Warriors have struggled to start the season and currently have a 5-7 record. Though they are mostly the same team as last season, the absences of veteran Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. have clearly been felt by the team.

Part of the team's struggles is obviously due to them having inexperienced prospects fill rotational roles earlier in the season. Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody have previously failed to make an impact in their limited minutes this year, with Wiseman and Moody notably not playing any minutes in the team's recent win over the Cavaliers. 

An NBA fan on Reddit made a post asking fans whether the Golden State Warriors have a "win-now vs. development problem." Obviously, this refers to the conflicting timeline of their veterans and their young players. A lot of NBA fans responded to the post, with the majority suggesting that the Warriors should make a move to improve the roster around Stephen Curry.

They should be able to walk and chew gum at the same time

Yea and No, the young guys aren’t great atm, but klay and Poole have a true shooting of 51% and a combined usage rate of 50%, young guys are getting scapegoated a bit to much when Klay and Poole are playing really badly.

The Warriors want Wiseman to be a 5 in the mold of Dwight Howard, while Wiseman wants to be AD. Both are fallacies.

Wasn't that exactly what was said last season?

It's still early in the season, they can turn it around.

The have a problem with all of those guys looking like ass every time they play. Anyone still holding stock in wiseman must have never watched him play because he’s legitimately a disastrous basketball player. Freak athlete that’s failed to develop any useful basketball skills other than rim running

Should've traded Wiseman and kept 2 Gary 2 Payton.

Someone said Steph is the only timeline, and I’m inclined to agree with that

Top 10 all time players don't come around every generation

They need to win now as long as they have Steph

Yes. That's been clear for two years.mEven with Wiggins, he was the FIRST OVERALL PICK IN THE GOD DAMN DRAFT!! It took him a bit to get to the destination, but he was given a Lamborghini to get there. I get the Warriors don't want to be in a Lakers or Nets situation where they just suck as their key star "falls off" from an elite HOFer to a HOFer. But, zero playoff series are being won with Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga being the best players on the team anyway!

My underrated trade idea is that they should make a move for Sabonis. I feel like he would fit on the Warriors well. Post player with great passing skills. And his defensive woes can be shored up playing alongside Wiggins and Draymond.

Lol 4 championships in 8 years and we still make these posts

They thought they could keep their dynasty core and easily segue into a new generation. Just not that easy to do and they are not doing it.

They have no talent to show. Wiseman is no better than Bagley, moody’s best case scenerio is malik monk, kuminga is just athletic like anyother magic pick. Basically if any other teams picked these dudes, we wouldn’t even be talking about them rn.

It absolutely makes sense for the team to trade their young players away and go all-in on another championship run with Stephen Curry. As one of the commenters said, top-10 players of all time, like Curry don't come around often and must be maximized as long as they are on a roster.

Stephen Curry Is Still Confident In The Warriors Contending Going Forward

With Stephen Curry on the roster, the Golden State Warriors will always have a chance of making a deep playoff run. In fact, Stephen Curry previously suggested that the Golden State Warriors championship contending window will be open for the foreseeable future.

We've talked about that. I've said it plenty of times, we have a lot left in the tank in terms of what we can do out there on the floor. Bring up the age thing, that's something to talk about, but it doesn't really reflect how we approach this playoff journey, our confidence in what we can do going forward.

Hopefully, the Golden State Warriors are able to shake off the slow start they've had and get back to being a top-tier team. Their starting lineup is still among the best in the league, and if the bench play improves, they could be dangerous once again.

At the end of the day, though, the Golden State Warriors will get as far as Stephen Curry will take them. Perhaps we'll see them get back to the Finals and win another championship.

