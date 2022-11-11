NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmo, And Luka Doncic

Skip to main content

NBA Fans Debate Which Player To Cut Between Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, And Luka Doncic

It may only be a few weeks into the season, but a few MVP candidates are already emerging throughout the NBA. Through the first 12 games, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic, and Kevin Durant have all had their names tossed into the ring thanks to their amazing skill set, high level of play, and the impact they make on the game.

But if you had to cut one of the stars mentioned above (between Curry, Doncic, Durant, and Giannis), who would you choose? This is the question fans found themselves pondering this week thanks to a Tweet that went viral online.

NBA Fans Debate On Which Superstar To Cut From Hypothetical Roster

While most would tell you that Giannis is probably the best player of the bunch (if we are going by today's standards), fans couldn't come to an agreement on which of the four to cut.

As you can see, these guys are just too good to eliminate from your team easily, and it kind of speaks to the state of the entire NBA right now. With league scoring averages up overall and so many scorers having the best offensive stretch of their careers, it seems like the NBA is more deep and talented than ever before.

As for the MVP award race this season, we all know who is leading the pack so far, and that's Giannis. But Luka Doncic isn't too far behind.

The race for the 2022-23 MVP is going to be a fierce one, with a league full of stars hungry to dethrone 2-time winner Nikola Jokic this season. From the early goings of the season, 2 strong contenders have already emerged for this season in Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo. NBA fans are having a tough time picking between the two as the frontrunner for this season's award.

Luka Doncic is currently averaging 36 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists, and 1.9 steals for the 6-3 Dallas Mavericks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals for the 9-1 Milwaukee Bucks.

So, when it comes to talent in the NBA, you can take your pick. From KD, to Steph, to Luka, there is no shortage of box-office stars to watch this year.

As for which player stands above the rest, that's for you to decide. With so many different players and so many different play styles, it was always impossible to come to a consensus on ranking the best of the best. 

