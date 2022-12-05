NBA Fans Debate Who Would Win MVP If The Season Ended Today

Credit: Fadeaway World

The 2022-23 MVP race is shaping up to be one of the toughest of all times, with plenty of players regularly putting up historic numbers to ensure they are recognized for their performances at the end of the season.

Anthony Davis is the latest player to enter the conversation after a sensational 55 points and 10 rebounds performance to beat the Washington Wizards. AD has averaged 35.3 points, 15.6 rebounds, 2.9 blocks, and 1.2 steals over the last 10 games, leading the team to an 8-2 record. The Lakers are now 10-12 and back in the playoff mix.

Does AD's performances mean he is an MVP candidate now? Well, it's hard to surpass the likes of Devin Booker, Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and more, but fans genuinely think AD deserves his name mentioned.

The league genuinely has about 7 MVP candidates right now at the minimum. This list includes AD, Luka, Giannis, Booker, Tatum, Nikola Jokic, and Stephen Curry. The edge will probably be with the guys like Giannis, Booker, and Tatum due to their extremely good team record so far this season.

Should Team Record Matter For MVP?

One of the biggest talking points in MVP criteria is about winning. If a player is putting up historic numbers on a losing team, he will be looked at less favorably than someone with worse numbers on a winning team. Luka Doncic has been an MVP frontrunner for most of the season, but Jayson Tatum and Giannis have surpassed him due to their winning habits.

AD's incredible numbers can get him in the conversation, but he needs to make the Lakers a top-4 seed to get into the conversation. A team record implies the team built around someone is competent, and AD will have to keep playing like this despite the average roster around him to become a first-time league MVP.

