NBA Fans Defend Russell Westbrook After He Addresses The Clips Of Not Being With The Team Against Minnesota Timberwolves: “Love Nothing More Than A Bounce Back Season.”

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Westbrook continued to make headlines and this time, it was all about how the Los Angeles Lakers point guard was not actively a part of the team's on-court activities. But fans of the player leaped to his aid while he was at the receiving end on social media.

Soon after the Lakers' final preseason matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves which they lost 113-118, a clip of Westbrook not joining the team huddle did the rounds sparking an intense backlash.

The guard, whose future in Los Angeles has been subject to everyday discussion, responded to the latest developments post the game. He told reporters that it was part of his pre-game ritual.

"Pre-game, I've been doing that for years man. I think they just cut the video and obviously, the internet gonna take it and run with it wherever they need to run with it. I've been doing the same ritual since I've been in the league. So, I don't pay no mind to it, honestly I'm just trying to compete and do my job... you can cut any video and make whatever you want out of it. It's not up to me to be able to judge that."

It wasn't just the Lakers fans who felt for the man. Here are some of the responses on Reddit that showed Westbrook's ardents still had his back.

I'm at that point where I actually feel bad for Russ"

"This video did it for me, but I can't exactly explain why. He just seems so unusually positive here, it's nice seeing the dude smile and laugh it off after all the shit that's happened over the last couple years. If he did this from the start I think most people would feel bad for him."

"Say what you want about him as a player but the character assassination is uncalled for."

"Unfortunately I don't see it coming only because unless he starts playing like prime russ he's going to get dragged. Man didn't even have horrible numbers last year but gets dragged like he was putting up triple singles. He wasn't great but he for sure has gotten scapegoated. I just don't see people letting up now."

"I’d love nothing more than a bounce back season. It'd feel so good. I hope he at least has some shining throwback games that helps people remember why we loved him."

"Its fun to clown every now and then, but the lengths people have been going to recently has been ridiculous"

"This is getting ridiculous, just let the guy be."

"From what I have seen, Westbrook loves the Lakers and wants to stay on the team. His teammates all say great things about him too. Not sure why people are making it seems like he’s checked out"

"People got an unhealthy obsession with this dude and trying to blow up every little thing about his life."

"He’s been doing this his whole career - the media wants the lakers to crash and burn for ratings"

"Russ has always made sure I get full ticket value every game he’s come through San Antonio his whole career that I’ve had season tickets for. He’s always playing as hard as he can and putting on a show. Hate to see how low everyone has been on him."

There's no denying that this just adds to all the pressure the guard has been feeling right from the start of his tenure in Los Angeles.

With the addition of two more point guards in Patrick Beverley and Dennis Schroder, Westbrook's role and contribution have been the cynosure of all eyes.

NBA Stars Come To Russell Westbrook's Aid After The Huddle Fiasco

While the roasting and dissection continued on social media, Westbrook had Los Angeles Clippers star and his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate, Paul George come to his rescue.

In a recent tweet, George called for 'Brodie' to keep his sanity and silence all the naysayers the only way he could. Also lending a supportive hand was Isiah Thomas who felt it was "corny" that this was happening to Westbrook.

"Keep ya sanity Brodie! You one of the best and it ain't stamped enough!!!"

"The INTERNET trying to get him out of LA! Shit crazy smh. One of the best dudes I been around for real . Corny how they do this to a few players around the league"

Despite the Lakers' below-par 33-49 run, Westbrook had some numbers to show. He averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists in 78 games in 2021-22.

There's no surprise that he will continue to be on the radar come every game, and his fans will hope that Westbrook, for all the explosiveness and skill, will come good this season and do it for the Purple and Gold, as they open their season against the Golden State Warriors on Opening Night (October 18).