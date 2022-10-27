Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis After He Gets Hurt While Hanging On The Rim

When the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Anthony Davis, they expected huge things from the former first overall pick. Sure, AD helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA Championship. But since then, Davis has seemingly lost his stardom. So much so that a recent report revealed that the Lakers believe AD didn't turn out to be the franchise player that they expected him to be.

One of the most crucial reasons behind that is Davis' struggle with injuries. The Lakers took a gamble by trading for Davis, who was proven to be injury prone during his time with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After missing a plethora of games in the last two seasons, AD is seemingly 100% fit this season. But that status was put to the test in the Lakers' recent defeat against the Denver Nuggets.

Anthony Davis Somehow Managed To Injury His Back While Hanging On The Rim

During the first quarter, Davis had every Lakers fan worried when he dunked the basketball and decided to keep hanging on the rim. After getting down, the 29-year-old looked in some discomfort while placing a hand on his back. 

While some fans were worried about AD, the majority decided to roast the Lakers' star. Here are some of the best fans' reactions after seeing Davis apparently injuring his back after hanging on the rim:

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham revealed after the game that the Lakers were worried about Davis' back injury but assured fans that he's fine. Hopefully, that's indeed the case.

The Lakers are already 0-4 to start the season. If Davis gets sidelined once again due to an injury, it would mean the Lakers will most certainly be on the path of missing the postseason once again. If that happens, it could lead to the organization trading both AD and James next season and starting rebuilding.

