Skip to main content

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: "What Happened To Warning The League?"

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: "What Happened To Warning The League?"

The 2022-23 NBA season hasn't even started and the Los Angeles Lakers are already going through some big issues that could affect the outcome of this campaign. Even though they entered this new season with renewed hopes, the Purple and Gold have some things to deal with ahead of the regular season opener, and they aren't that easy to fix. 

Starting with Dennis Schroder suffering an injury and missing the start of the new season, the Lakers have lost one of the pieces they landed this summer to help the team compete again. 

Moreover, one of their best players is also dealing with some pain that has kept him sidelined before. Anthony Davis enters this season hoping to beat the demons of before, showing the Lakers fans and the rest of the NBA that he's not fragile anymore and can play the entire schedule. 

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game

Well, in recent hours, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported that Davis won't play in the Lakers' preseason finale against the Sacramento Kings. The 17-time NBA champions hoped to close out this preseason with a win over the undefeated Kings, but now with Davis, things could be more difficult. 

After the news saw the light, many fans reacted to it, with most of them criticizing Davis and trolling him, saying he's not at the level he wanted to be and it'll be hard for him to reach the same if injuries keep bothering. 

This is not good news for the Los Angeles Lakers. They know they need to win from the very beginning and if Davis is not at the best level, that will be hard to accomplish. He's expected to lead this team to the promised land alongside LeBron James, but this isn't a promising start to the season.

Things could get better, obviously, but right now, the picture doesn't look that good for the Lakers. 

YOU MAY LIKE

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: "What Happened To Warning The League?"
NBA Media

NBA Fans Destroy Anthony Davis For Missing Another Preseason Game: "What Happened To Warning The League?"

By Orlando Silva
Draymond Green
NBA Media

Draymond Green Has Now Paid Over $1 Million In Fines For His Career After Jordan Poole Altercation

By Nico Martinez
Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."
NBA Media

Former Sacramento Kings Player Made Shocking Revelation On His Career: "I Never Played A Game Sober, Unfortunately… It Just Never Stopped."

By Orlando Silva
Shaquille O'Neal Says Penny Hardaway Was A Better Player Than Kyrie Irving: "Stop It."
NBA Media

Shaquille O'Neal Says Penny Hardaway Was A Better Player Than Kyrie Irving: "Stop It."

By Orlando Silva
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
NBA Media

Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”

By Orlando Silva
Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."
NBA Media

Stephen Jackson Says Damian Lillard Should Go To Miami Heat: "Kyle Lowry And All Them, Bring Dame Over There. Herro Ain’t Play Well. He Ain’t Finish Up Last Year."

By Orlando Silva
Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”
NBA Media

Jeanie Buss Can’t Find A Word To Describe Russell Westbrook: “Russ Has Been… He… Russ Is… You Know… Extremely… Hardworking…”

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying
NBA Media

NBA Fan Shares Incredible Compilation Of 4 Videos Of LeBron James Lying

By Orlando Silva
NBA Fans Debate If The Lakers Are A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”
NBA Media

NBA Fans Debate If The Lakers Are A Championship Team With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Patrick Beverley: "Still Depends On Whether AD Is Healthy And In Form.”

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."
NBA Media

Zion Williamson's Sarcastic Response To 'So-Called Twitter Doctors,' Denied He Has Injured His Ankle: "Twitter Already Did Its Thing... They're The Doctor Apparently, But I'm Straight."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1
NBA

Top 100 Best NBA Players For The 2022-23 Season: 10-1

By Nick Mac
Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Reveals How Devin Booker Called Him A Psychiatrist Of Every Team: "It Doesn’t Surprise Me You Make The Playoffs Every Year. You’re A Psychiatrist.’”

By Aaron Abhishek
Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA Media

Russell Will Come Off The Bench On Tonight's Game vs. Sacramento Kings

By Orlando Silva
Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times
NBA

Michael Jordan’s MVP Points Per Season: The GOAT Won 5 MVP Awards And Came Second 4 Times

By Eddie Bitar
Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"
NBA Media

Patrick Beverley Is Ready To Be The Victor Wembanyama Stopper: "His Legs Are Where My Shoulders Are"

By Ishaan Bhattacharya
Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."
NBA Media

Draymond Green Is Not Sure That Relationship With Jordan Poole Will Be Fixed: "That's not up to me."

By Aaron Abhishek