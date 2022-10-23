NBA Fans Destroy Lakers After Shooting 1/16 From 3 In 1st Half vs. Blazers: "Surprised They Made One"

Skip to main content

The Los Angeles Lakers simply can't catch a break or make a 3-pointer, as they've been laughing stock around the NBA due to his inability to make long-range shots. This is not a new issue, yet the team's front office has refused to address it, and make a move that will get some shooters on the roster.

Following two losses against the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers, the Lakers were hoping to get the first win of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers today, but that job has proven to be incredibly hard to carry out. 

Damian Lillard has been a nightmare for them, dropping 21 points on 60% from the field. While Dame is really on another level, the Lakers are the complete opposite, especially from deep. The Purple and Gold can't make a 3 to save their life and everybody is making fun of them for that.

NBA Twitter is always keeping an eye on what the Lakers do, but never to congratulate them, only to demolish them. The Lakers made only one 3-pointer in 16 attempts, which is outrageous, even for a team with their limitations. Of course, this situation earned them a lot of criticism and fans didn't hold back to destroy them.

The Lakers need to make a statement however. Whether it is trading Russell Westbrook away, sending out another piece that can get them a big return, or anything. The Purple and Gold entered this season with high expectations, but it's clear that Darvin Ham alone won't change things at Crypto.com Arena. 

LeBron James has been criticized over this situation and it looks like things will get worse for them if the Lakers keep struggling from distance. 

